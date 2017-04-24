4 Suspects Arrested for Distributing Meth and Heroin in Charlest - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

4 Suspects Arrested for Distributing Meth and Heroin in Charleston

Posted: Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV - Four men were arrested in Charleston on Sunday after police executed a drug bust at a Main Street residence.

According to the criminal complaint, an officer with the Charleston Police approached a residence on the 600 block of Main Street.

Jordan Lowrie, 20, of Charleston, answered the door when police noticed the scent of marijuana.

Police obtained a warrant for the residence where they found four men with numerous bags of controlled substances.

Jordan Lowrie, Larry Watts, Jevonte St. John, and C'Audre Boxley were taken into custody after officers discovered methamphetamine, heroin, and firearms.

In total, police found over 18.5 ounces of methamphetamine, nearly 7 ounces of heroin, and 3 firearms.

A digital scale was also found at the residence, along with plastic bags.

They are facing charges of Possession with the Intent to Deliver. 

The suspects were transported to South Central Regional Jail where they are each being held on $25,000 cash only bond.

