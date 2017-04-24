Justice stops move to charge park visitors - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Justice stops move to charge park visitors

UPDATE: CHARLESTON,WV - Tuesday, Governor Justice announced that he is putting the brakes on the recent announcement by the Division of Natural Resources to charge park visitors a $2 fee.

The Governor called the DNR announcement an error and ordered the pilot program canceled. The initiative was put in motion without the Governor’s approval.

When Justice found out about the proposed park fees he canceled the pilot project.

“West Virginians are struggling and at this time there is no way I can go along with charging a fee to enjoy our state parks,” said Governor Jim Justice. “The move was announced without my approval. It’s a bad idea and I’m going to fix it.”

Justice declared, “West Virginia’s state parks will remain free and open to the public. When I see a mistake, I make it right.”

ORIGINAL: S. CHARLESTON, WV (AP) - Entrance passes will be required starting Memorial Day weekend at seven West Virginia state parks and forests.
    
The Division of Natural Resources says in a news release that the money generated from the pilot project will be used for park maintenance and upkeep.
    
The statement says passes will be required to enter the following state parks and forests: Babcock, Blackwater Falls, Cacapon Resort, Coopers Rock, Little Beaver, Pipestem Resort and Valley Falls.
    
An annual pass with unlimited entrance to the parks is $12 per vehicle. A single-day pass also is available for $2. Overnight guests and school groups that schedule visits at least a week in advance will be exempt.
    
The DNR anticipates the passes will generate an additional $1 million annually.
    
___
    
Online: http://www.wvdnr.gov              

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
 

