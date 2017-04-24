Ohio dad arrested when 12-month-old overdoses, revived with Narc - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Ohio dad arrested when 12-month-old overdoses, revived with Narcan

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A Springfield father is arrested when his baby tested positive for having cocaine in his system, according to police reports.

According to the report on April 16, Samual Mosley, 38, told police that the child had been playing out on the front porch and he had fallen and gotten a bloody lip.

Samual went on to say that he put the baby down for a nap but then could not wake him up so he drove him to Springfield Regional Medical Center. The baby was then taken to Dayton Children’s by helicopter.

A scan showed the baby had no injury but additional testing detected cocaine in the child’s system, according to police. The baby was given Narcan and responded immediately.

The staff and doctor felt due to the baby responding to the Narcan that the child may have a synthetic opiate also in his system.

At the time of the report the baby was placed in the Intensive Care Unit.

According to police reports, Mosley had trouble remembering the incident, and the nursing staff told police he seemed to slur his speech and had trouble keeping his eyes open.

Mosley is in custody at the Clark County Jail.

