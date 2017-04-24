No West Virginia Budget Deal in Sight

There's an eerie silence at the state capitol, with the legislative chambers empty. That won't last for long as, a special session is looming. One item on the table will be discussion of a sales tax increase that will eventually be offset by an income tax decrease. It's part of a tax reform bill, aimed at stimulating the economy.

"To get jobs and opportunity in West Virginia. I think everyone in our state realizes that we will solved a lot of these budget problems when we put people back to work," said State Sen. Mitch Carmichael, (R) Senate President.

Senator Carmichael says a proposal to raise the gasoline tax for badly needed road repairs will have to be dealt with separately. Many Democrats worry that any new budget proposals may rely heavily on cuts to get out of the current deficit.

"My concern is we didn't do the hard work to actually find cuts that are doable. We just took a lump sum out or rainy day; we took a lump sum out of medicaid, and just sent it down to the Governor and asked him to sign it," said Del. Andrew Robinson, (D) Kanawha.

If there is one item of agreement here, it's that a handshake deal should be in place before the governor calls lawmakers back. The goal is to avoid a lengthy and costly session.

"Because what we absolutely want to achieve is an agreed solution, prior to the Governor calling a special session. We are very careful to not waste any taxpayer dollar in the least," said State Sen. Mitch Carmichael, (R) Senate President.

"I can tell you for myself, that I am not willing to do 35-thousand dollars a day to sit and twiddle our thumbs and not get anything accomplished," said Del. Andrew Robinson, (D) Kanawha.

The deficit is at 500 million dollars.

"Last year the special session didn't even begin until May 16th and then lasted three weeks. There's something of a consensus here that people don't want to wait that long this year," said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.