Larry Bird Delivers Pacers' 2021 All Star Bid In An Indy Car - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Larry Bird Delivers Pacers' 2021 All Star Bid In An Indy Car

Posted: Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) -- Indiana wants the NBA All-Star Game and sent Larry Bird to get it - in an Indy car.

Bird drove four blocks down Fifth Avenue in his specially themed car to deliver the Pacers' bid to host the 2021 game to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, fitting his 6-foot-9 frame into a car usually driven by much shorter people.

Bird, an Indiana native and now the Pacers president, had driven an Indy car only once, during a practice run for his drive Monday.

"It's a little rough ride," he said. "No suspension or anything, but it's fun."

Drawing a crowd of a couple hundred spectators, he maneuvered along the left lane, exited his yellow and blue "Larry Bird" car and said it was challenging to drive because of the car's small pedals and his big feet.

Bird was all smiles after his ride , which came a day after his team was eliminated from the playoffs in a first-round sweep by defending champion Cleveland.

"It's like a bucket list thing. It's in New York, so you've got to do it," Bird said. "If I was driving around my neighborhood I don't think I'd have had any interest in it. But coming up to New York and ride down the street for a few blocks, it's something that I wish everybody could do."

Indiana hasn't hosted the NBA All-Star Game since 1985 but has plenty of experience staging big events, including the Super Bowl and seven NCAA men's Final Fours, along with the annual Indianapolis 500. The Pacers want to combine the NBA event with high school tournaments, the Final Four and the women's Big Ten Tournament for what they said would be a "celebration of basketball" in hoops-crazy Indiana that would last from mid-February through early April.

"This is going to be special because we know how to throw a party," Bird said.

"We haven't had it since '85 and we look forward to getting back in the mix and having the All-Star Game, not only for our fans but for our state. We're built on basketball, that's all we have there that makes us happy - there's a lot of things that makes up happy but basketball's one. Just having the opportunity to have the All-Star Game is just great for Indiana."

The NBA recently opened the bidding process for the 2020 and '21 weekends. The Pacers delivered a multimedia bid platform that included its bid book and a map showing the ease of having the event in Indianapolis.

Silver cited the state's basketball passion and the presence of owner Herb Simon, who bought the team in 1983 and is the league's longest-tenured owner, in saying that Indiana would be a strong candidate.

"I know you guys would be fantastic hosts," Silver said.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • UPDATE: Patients Left Without Care after CAMC Cuts

    UPDATE: Patients Left Without Care after CAMC Cuts

    Wednesday, July 26 2017 11:49 PM EDT2017-07-27 03:49:55 GMT

    Charleston Area Medical Center says it will eliminate 300 full-time equivalent positions by the end of the year.

    Charleston Area Medical Center says it will eliminate 300 full-time equivalent positions by the end of the year.

  • 94-year-old man left without transportation after man steals motorized tricycle

    94-year-old man left without transportation after man steals motorized tricycle

    Wednesday, July 26 2017 9:47 PM EDT2017-07-27 01:47:48 GMT
    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A 94-year-old St. Pete man was left without personal transportation when someone stole his motorized tricycle last Tuesday, police say. The heartless thief was captured on video riding off with Richard Griffin’s trike at the CVS on 4260 6th Street South in St. Petersburg, but unfortunately, the video quality is too poor to identify the suspect. Police believe the person in possession of the stolen tricycle may dump it once they realize it ca...
    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A 94-year-old St. Pete man was left without personal transportation when someone stole his motorized tricycle last Tuesday, police say. The heartless thief was captured on video riding off with Richard Griffin’s trike at the CVS on 4260 6th Street South in St. Petersburg, but unfortunately, the video quality is too poor to identify the suspect. Police believe the person in possession of the stolen tricycle may dump it once they realize it ca...

  • One dead, seven injured after reported ride malfunction at Ohio State Fair

    One dead, seven injured after reported ride malfunction at Ohio State Fair

    Wednesday, July 26 2017 9:39 PM EDT2017-07-27 01:39:52 GMT

    COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Division of Fire says one person is dead and five critically injured after a ride malfunctioned at the Ohio State Fair. Battalion Chief Steve Martin said two people are in stable condition. One of those injured is a 13-year-old child. Martin says one of the rows of seats on the Fire Ball ride “snapped off.” Amusements of America is the company providing rides at the State Fair this year. More information about the Fire Ball can be found ...

    COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Division of Fire says one person is dead and five critically injured after a ride malfunctioned at the Ohio State Fair. Battalion Chief Steve Martin said two people are in stable condition. One of those injured is a 13-year-old child. Martin says one of the rows of seats on the Fire Ball ride “snapped off.” Amusements of America is the company providing rides at the State Fair this year. More information about the Fire Ball can be found ...

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Friday, July 14 2017 1:15 PM EDT2017-07-14 17:15:05 GMT

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • One dead, seven injured after reported ride malfunction at Ohio State Fair

    One dead, seven injured after reported ride malfunction at Ohio State Fair

    Wednesday, July 26 2017 9:39 PM EDT2017-07-27 01:39:52 GMT

    COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Division of Fire says one person is dead and five critically injured after a ride malfunctioned at the Ohio State Fair. Battalion Chief Steve Martin said two people are in stable condition. One of those injured is a 13-year-old child. Martin says one of the rows of seats on the Fire Ball ride “snapped off.” Amusements of America is the company providing rides at the State Fair this year. More information about the Fire Ball can be found ...

    COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Division of Fire says one person is dead and five critically injured after a ride malfunctioned at the Ohio State Fair. Battalion Chief Steve Martin said two people are in stable condition. One of those injured is a 13-year-old child. Martin says one of the rows of seats on the Fire Ball ride “snapped off.” Amusements of America is the company providing rides at the State Fair this year. More information about the Fire Ball can be found ...

  • Police In South Charleston Are Searching For A Missing Woman

    Police In South Charleston Are Searching For A Missing Woman

    Wednesday, July 26 2017 9:18 PM EDT2017-07-27 01:18:39 GMT

    The South Charleston Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating Hailey Weems. Weem's family has reported her missing after not being able to make contact with her for several days. Her family is concerned because it is unlike her to go this long without speaking to anyone in the family and seeing her other children. She is nine weeks pregnant, and was last scene by her family several days ago at their residence in South Charleston. Weem's was last ...

    The South Charleston Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating Hailey Weems. Weem's family has reported her missing after not being able to make contact with her for several days. Her family is concerned because it is unlike her to go this long without speaking to anyone in the family and seeing her other children. She is nine weeks pregnant, and was last scene by her family several days ago at their residence in South Charleston. Weem's was last ...

  • Part of CAMC Memorial Parking Garage Collapses, 3 Injured

    Part of CAMC Memorial Parking Garage Collapses, 3 Injured

    Wednesday, July 26 2017 11:18 AM EDT2017-07-26 15:18:18 GMT

    Stay with 13 News for the latest.

    Stay with 13 News for the latest.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.