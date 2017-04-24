All Lanes On MacCorkle Avenue Are Now Back Open

UPDATE 4/24/2017 AT 11:00 P.M.:

All lanes are now back open.

ORIGINAL:

A multiple vehicle accident on MacCorkle Avenue in South Charleston is causing headaches for some area motorists.

The accident occurred around 9:30 p.m. in the 5400 Block of MacCorkle Avenue in South Charleston.

South Charleston PD and Fire Departments are responding, as well as Kanawha County Ambulance Authority.

The west bound lanes of MacCorkle Avenue are shutdown and the east bound fast lane is closed as well.

Metro dispatch also advised us of multiple injuries.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.