Dale Earnhardt Jr. retiring from NASCAR

Sprint Cup driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., speaks to the media during a press conference at Martinsville Speedway Friday, April 1, 2016 in Martinsville, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

CHARLOTTE, NC (WCMH/AP) — Dale Earnhardt Jr. announced that he will be retiring from NASCAR Cup Series racing.

According to Hendrick Motorsports, Earnhardt announced the decision to the members of his crew Tuesday morning.

Earnhardt is holding a press conference Tuesday afternoon to discuss his decision to retire.

The two-time Daytona 500 Champion and one of NASCAR’s most popular drivers missed 18 races, half the season, in 2016 because of lingering concussion symptoms that included nausea as well as vision and balance issues.

He struggled to keep his eyes focused while simply riding in a car last July. During a ride from his home to Raleigh, North Carolina, to taste wedding food with his then-fiancee Amy, he couldn’t look out the windshield. He had to stare at the floor for two hours each way.

