Mexican cartel investigation yields 13 arrests in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, WV - 13 suspects were arrested in Jackson County after multi-state investigation spanning West Virginia, Ohio, and California that had been ongoing since January 2017.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Department, detectives with the Jackson County Bureau of Investigation, Jackson County Sheriff's Deputies, and the Ravenswood Police Department combined efforts to arrest suspects believed to be involved in the transport of Mexican crystal methamphetamine into the county.

A warrant sweep conducted by the multiple departments lasted from Sunday into Monday night, and yielded over a quarter million dollars worth of "Mexican ice."

“We were able to arrest some real significant players and this involved a lot of dope—pounds worth some $320,000 on the street.” - JCBI Detective Mellinger.

“This was a very complex network of individuals, organized, structured, business-like but cutthroat. It centered in Cottageville and Ravenswood with trafficking in Ripley as well.” - JCBI Detective Cullen

All of the following suspects were arrested and arraigned by Jackson County Magistrate Jackie Casto:

• Danielle Seagraves, 40, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (meth) and delivery of a controlled substance (meth).

• Nicholas H. Hopper, 34, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (meth).

• Bradley Hickman, 20, three counts of delivery of a controlled substance (meth).

• William P. Huft, 62, delivery of a controlled substance (meth) and conspiracy to commit a felony.

• Elizabeth Conley, 32, four counts of delivery of a controlled substance (meth) and conspiracy to commit a felony.

• Sarah J. Yoho, 19, conspiracy to commit a felony.

• Claude L. Slate, III, 23, felony fleeing from police in a vehicle.

• Jeremy Wilson, 30, possession of a controlled substance (meth).

• Jason B. Staats, 24, two counts of delivery of a controlled substance (meth).

• Kathleen M. Huft, 61, possession of a controlled substance (meth).

• Amber D. McCaman, 26, possession of a controlled substance (meth).

• Kaitlin J. McNeely, 22, conspiracy to commit a misdemeanor.

They are being held at South Central Regional Jail without bond.