Teen Initially Denied Lung Transplant for Pot Use Dies - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Teen Initially Denied Lung Transplant for Pot Use Dies

PARK CITY, Utah (KUCW) A Park City teen who had been denied a lung transplant by the University of Utah after finding traces of THC has died, according to his family. 

19-year-old Riley Hancey died Saturday. In a statement on the families Youcaring page, they expressed their appreciation for all the support Riley has received over the last few months.

"It is with heavy hearts, we are devastated to announce that Riley Hancey passed away from complications of a lung transplant. We are extremely thankful to all the wonderful doctors and staff at the University of Pennsylvania and the University of Utah for their expertise and care that Riley received. We would also like to thank the donor family, who in their own grief chose to save a life. We will never forget your kindness and generosity.

It has been a long battle to save Riley’s life. We know that in our hearts we gave him every opportunity to survive. He will live in our hearts forever. Riley is now free to climb every mountain, ski the backcountry, go fishing, and run every river.  He will continue to do so with his family in spirit.

In his honor, we ask that you take a moment to do a random act of kindness for someone. Riley’s kind spirit, 

Riley Hancey needed the double lung transplant after a battle with the flu turned into pneumonia and a rare lung infection. He gained national attention after being denied the transplant because small traces of THC showed up during extensive testing. According to his family, Riley had not smoked pot since November, months before he got sick. 

Before Riley got sick, the family stated Riley had been a healthy teen who loved the outdoors and all Utah has to offer during both the summer and the winter months. Riley worked with his brother at a ski resort and loved to travel. 

He leaves behind his parents, a brother, two sisters and many extended family and friends. 

For more information on Riley's journey or to help the family, you can visit their Youcaring page. 

