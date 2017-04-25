Campbell recalls 'Homestyle' chicken soup - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Campbell recalls 'Homestyle' chicken soup

(CNN) A crazy switcheroo led to the voluntary recall Saturday of nearly 4,185 pounds of chicken soup products by the Campbell Soup Company.

The cans were labeled as "Campbell's Homestyle Healthy Request Chicken with Whole Grain Pasta," but when consumers opened the cans, instead they found "Campbell's Homestyle Healthy Request Italian-Style Wedding Spinach & Meatballs in Chicken Broth" soup.

The mistake was discovered by Campbell's on Thursday, when the corporate office was contacted by multiple consumers complaining of the wrong product inside the cans.

Because of the misbranding and undeclared allergens, mainly milk, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced a class 1 recall. According to the USDA recall classification, a class 1 indicates a "health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death."

According to the USDA, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions, but the department recommends anyone who has eaten the soup and is concerned about a reaction should contact their health care provider.

Consumers are urged to take any purchased cans of soup back to the place of purchase or throw them away. The cans involved were shipped to Florida and can be identified by the establishment number "EST. 4R" and the establishment number "EST. 4R" on the bottom of the 18.6-oz. cans.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact USDA consumer affairs at (866) 400-0965 or the Campbell Soup Company at 866-400-0965.

