Suspects wanted for robbing business in Pike County, KY

BELFRY, KY - The Kentucky State Police are attempting to identify two male suspects who robbed a business in Belry on Saturday, April 22nd, 2017.

In the early morning of April 22nd, troopers responded to the 7-11 location in Belfry after reports of a robbery.

According to police, one of the suspects threw hot coffee in the clerk's face before stealing an undisclosed amount of money from the register.

The suspects wore sweatshirts, ball caps, blue jeans, and fled the scene on foot.

If you have any information on the identity of the suspects, you're asked to call the Kentucky State Police Post 09 at (606) 433-7711. Callers may remain anonymous if requested.

The Kentucky State Police is handling the investigation.