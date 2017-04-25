Ashland Police offer free inspections, replacements for child safety seats

ASHLAND, KY - The Ashland Police Department is continuing their ongoing community partnership with Kings Daughters Medical Center to make vehicles safer for children.

They are offering free child safety seat inspections for anyone who brings their seats to the Ashland Police Department's Safety Technicians.

Safety Technicians will inspect seats without charge. Also, they will demonstrate and provide tips on how to properly install child safety seats.

The Ashland Police Department tells 13 News that any damaged, recalled, or expired seats will be replaced for free thanks to donations made by Kings Daughters Medical Center.

All you have to do to schedule an inspection is to call the Ashland Police Department at (606) 327-2020 and set up an appointment with a technician.

