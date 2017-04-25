Work to start to replace flooded-out West Virginia bridge

ELKVIEW, W.Va. (AP) - Construction is expected to start this week on a replacement for a flooded-out bridge leading to a mall in Elkview, West Virginia.

The Kanawha County Commission says in a news release Tuesday that construction on the culvert bridge at the Crossings Mall is expected to begin Thursday and should be completed in about two months.

Tara Retail Group owns the mall and is headed by developer Bill Abruzzino, who filed for bankruptcy in January. A federal bankruptcy judge this month approved a financing plan for the new bridge.

The mall has been closed since floodwaters knocked out the bridge last June. Dozens of businesses have closed and more than 500 people are out of work. The floods killed 23 people statewide.

