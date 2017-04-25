Wood County man charged with murder after fatal heroin overdose

WILLIAMSTOWN, WV - According to a release from the Williamstown Police Department, a man is facing a first degree murder charge after selling heroin to a woman who fatally overdosed.

Christopher Scott Murvine, 27, of Parkersburg, was arrested and charged with murder after selling a lethal batch of fetanyl-laced heroin to Hannah N. Hescht, 23, of Williamstown.

In conjunction with the Parkersburg Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force, the investigation began on January 25th, 2017 after Williamstown Police were alerted of an unresponsive Hescht at a residence in the area of 500 block near West Sixth Street.

Hetsch was pronounced dead after being transported to a nearby hospital, where an autopsy revealed she had overdosed as a result of fetanyl.

Officers later learned that Murvine had sold the heroin to Hetsch for $30 after an accompanying party came forward to police.

The accompanying party told police that Murvine was quoted as saying, "Be careful with this, its strong."

Murvine was arrested in Parkersburg for unrelated charges on February 22nd, 2017, and admitted to selling heroin to Hetsch.

On March 9th, 2017, investigators compiled phone records and calls made by Murvine where he made incriminating statements to an unknown party.

Murvine was again quoted as saying, "I told them I sold her ice, buy me a little time," in regards to his police testimony.

On a separate occasion he stated he, "Should have lied and told agents that he sold her a different drug," followed by, "I sold her heroin."

Murvine was arraigned in Wood County Magistrate Court today where he was denied bond. A second bond hearing will be held at a later date.

Investigators would like to thank the Williamstown Police Department, Parkersburg Police Department, Wood County Sheriffs Office, WV State Police and the Vienna Police Department for their assistance in apprehending Murvine.