Judge blocks Trump order on sanctuary city funding

The Latest on the House's $788 billion spending measure.
A Kentucky National Guard member says he was shocked by President Donald Trump's announcement that he will ban transgender people from serving in the military.
President Donald Trump says he will bar transgender individuals from serving "in any capacity" in the U.S. armed forces.
CBS NEWS - A vote to advance Senate Republican leadership's plan to repeal and replace Obamacare failed late Tuesday -- the latest setback in their party's effort to dismantle the 2010 health care law. After 9:30 p.m. ET, the Senate rejected a motion 43-57 to waive the Budget Act and advance the proposal, known as the Better Care Reconciliation Act (BCRA). This contained a proposal from Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, that would allow insurers to sell less expensive bare-bones plans alongs...
Regulators of Ohio's budding medical marijuana industry have received approval to spend an additional $6 million over the next two years on projects including a seed-to-sale tracking system.
The Senate has voted to move ahead on health care legislation aimed at dismantling the Obama health law.
West Virginia's Republican U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito says she'll vote for the Senate to go forward and debate legislation to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.
The Commander-in-Chief makes a visit to the Mountain State Monday night. The president landed in Beaver, West Virginia before speaking before thousands of boy scouts at the Bechtel Summit.
A federal judge has ordered Kentucky taxpayers to pay more than $220,000 in attorneys' fees for county clerk, Kim Davis, who refused to issue marriage license to same-sex couples.
A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol have identified the victims involved in the ride accident at the Ohio State Fair.
Authorities say 3-year-old twin brothers have died after they were pulled from a backyard swimming pool.
Cousin's attorney has not returned messages seeking comment.
Boy Scout Troops have unearthed what appeared to be a buried treasure in a West Virginia park.
The South Charleston Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating Hailey Weems. Weem's family has reported her missing after not being able to make contact with her for several days. Her family is concerned because it is unlike her to go this long without speaking to anyone in the family and seeing her other children. She is nine weeks pregnant, and was last scene by her family several days ago at their residence in South Charleston. Weem's was last ...
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Division of Fire says one person is dead and five critically injured after a ride malfunctioned at the Ohio State Fair. Battalion Chief Steve Martin said two people are in stable condition. One of those injured is a 13-year-old child. Martin says one of the rows of seats on the Fire Ball ride “snapped off.” Amusements of America is the company providing rides at the State Fair this year. More information about the Fire Ball can be found ...
A company providing rides at the fair this year described the Fire Ball as an "aggressive thrill" ride.
A woman from Ohio is facing drug possession and child endangering charges after police say she overdosed at a barber shop while her kids were getting their hair cut.
Stay with 13 News for the latest.
A district attorney has caused controversy after saying marijuana leads to homicides. “Marijuana is the gateway drug to homicide in our community and across our state, and people need to start recognizing that.”
