Girl found wandering, confused in Florida identified

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A young woman who was found wandering in St. Petersburg has been identified.

Police said the 17-year-old girl’s mother contacted them with her identity after seeing a Facebook post.

The teen was confused and lost and did not know her name or where she lived. She was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg Hospital to be medically evaluated.

She was discovered at 11:26 a.m. in the area of 45th Avenue North and 3rd Street.

The girl was living with her father in St. Petersburg. Her father is on the way to the hospital.

Police said no further information will be released.

