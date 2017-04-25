WV Supreme Court hears sexual orientation arguments

Tuesday the West Virginia Supreme Court considered if state's hate crime laws include protection based on sexual orientation.

That's a key factor in the case of former Marshall football player Steward Butler.

Butler is accused of using a gay slur and punching a same sex couple on a sidewalk in Huntington in April 2015.

Last year a Cabell County Circuit Judge ruled the felony civil rights violations against Butler should be dismissed.

Now the West Virginia Supreme Court is left to decide if the language of the state's hate crime law protects people from discrimination based on sexual orientation.

"It is the state's position that the definition of sex includes gender, gender stereotyping and sexual orientation," said Cabell County Assistant Prosecutor Lauren Plymale in the courtroom Tuesday.

Meanwhile Cabell County Defense Attorney Raymond Nolan said "It was not the law on the date in question and is not applicable to the action under which Mr. Butler is charged."

After hearing today's arguments it could be up to the WV Supreme court to decide. It could take several weeks for the court to issue an opinion.