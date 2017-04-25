Toy Given To Police Officer As Safety Talisman Gets To Ohio - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Toy Given To Police Officer As Safety Talisman Gets To Ohio

Posted: Updated:
By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
Connect

CINCINNATI (AP) -- Police in Ohio have received a stuffed toy given by a child to a Pennsylvania police officer to help keep him safe.

The Cincinnati Enquirer (http://cin.ci/2owU8hU ) reports a stuffed moose called Mr. Moosey has become a traveling protection talisman sent to police and other first responder agencies around the country.

The toy was first given to Towamencin, Pennsylvania, police officer James Gibbas by 5-year-old Mackenzie Brown last year during a traffic stop. The child said she wanted the officer to have it to help keep him safe.

Gibbas kept it for a while before deciding it should be shared with other law enforcement agencies and fire departments around the country.

The toy has made its way to states including Illinois, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Coca Cola Discontinuing Coke Zero

    Coca Cola Discontinuing Coke Zero

    Thursday, July 27 2017 9:28 PM EDT2017-07-28 01:28:55 GMT
    A favorite soda is in for a change as Coca Cola officials announce they'll be discontinuing Coke Zero. The company says they'll be replacing the drink with a new sugar free formula that's said to taste more like original Coca Cola. The drink will be called Coca Cola Zero Sugar. The packaging is also going through a change as the new label will be red instead of Coke Zero's current black design. Many in Evansville are taking to this change better than they did to Ski's announcement...
    A favorite soda is in for a change as Coca Cola officials announce they'll be discontinuing Coke Zero. The company says they'll be replacing the drink with a new sugar free formula that's said to taste more like original Coca Cola. The drink will be called Coca Cola Zero Sugar. The packaging is also going through a change as the new label will be red instead of Coke Zero's current black design. Many in Evansville are taking to this change better than they did to Ski's announcement...

  • Starbucks to close down all Teavana locations, impacting 3,300 jobs

    Starbucks to close down all Teavana locations, impacting 3,300 jobs

    Thursday, July 27 2017 8:44 PM EDT2017-07-28 00:44:47 GMT
    CNNMoney(New York) - Starbucks announced on Thursday that all 379 Teavana stores -- which are primarily based in malls across the country -- have been "underperforming." The move will impact 3,300 workers. "The company concluded that despite efforts to reverse the trend through creative merchandising and new store designs, the underperformance was likely to continue," Starbucks said in a press release. Most locations will shut down by Spring 2018, Starbucks said,...
    CNNMoney(New York) - Starbucks announced on Thursday that all 379 Teavana stores -- which are primarily based in malls across the country -- have been "underperforming." The move will impact 3,300 workers. "The company concluded that despite efforts to reverse the trend through creative merchandising and new store designs, the underperformance was likely to continue," Starbucks said in a press release. Most locations will shut down by Spring 2018, Starbucks said,...

  • Man Arrested After Thousands Taken from Power Park

    Man Arrested After Thousands Taken from Power Park

    Thursday, July 27 2017 7:32 PM EDT2017-07-27 23:32:09 GMT

    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - A man has been arrested after several thousand dollars of property was taken from Appalachian Power Park Thursday morning. Charleston Police Detectives identified, located and arrested Josh Hanshaw.  Josh Hanshaw, 34, was arrested. He had been living on the streets of Charleston.  Hanshaw was identified by Detectives who arrested him in recent past for other theft related offenses.

    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - A man has been arrested after several thousand dollars of property was taken from Appalachian Power Park Thursday morning. Charleston Police Detectives identified, located and arrested Josh Hanshaw.  Josh Hanshaw, 34, was arrested. He had been living on the streets of Charleston.  Hanshaw was identified by Detectives who arrested him in recent past for other theft related offenses.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Friday, July 14 2017 1:15 PM EDT2017-07-14 17:15:05 GMT

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Coca Cola Discontinuing Coke Zero

    Coca Cola Discontinuing Coke Zero

    Thursday, July 27 2017 9:28 PM EDT2017-07-28 01:28:55 GMT
    A favorite soda is in for a change as Coca Cola officials announce they'll be discontinuing Coke Zero. The company says they'll be replacing the drink with a new sugar free formula that's said to taste more like original Coca Cola. The drink will be called Coca Cola Zero Sugar. The packaging is also going through a change as the new label will be red instead of Coke Zero's current black design. Many in Evansville are taking to this change better than they did to Ski's announcement...
    A favorite soda is in for a change as Coca Cola officials announce they'll be discontinuing Coke Zero. The company says they'll be replacing the drink with a new sugar free formula that's said to taste more like original Coca Cola. The drink will be called Coca Cola Zero Sugar. The packaging is also going through a change as the new label will be red instead of Coke Zero's current black design. Many in Evansville are taking to this change better than they did to Ski's announcement...

  • Three-year-old twins die in backyard pool accident

    Three-year-old twins die in backyard pool accident

    Thursday, July 27 2017 1:40 PM EDT2017-07-27 17:40:06 GMT

    Authorities say 3-year-old twin brothers have died after they were pulled from a backyard swimming pool.

    Authorities say 3-year-old twin brothers have died after they were pulled from a backyard swimming pool.

  • Update: Missing South Charleston Woman Found Safe

    Update: Missing South Charleston Woman Found Safe

    Thursday, July 27 2017 10:46 PM EDT2017-07-28 02:46:36 GMT

    The South Charleston Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating Hailey Weems. Weem's family has reported her missing after not being able to make contact with her for several days. Her family is concerned because it is unlike her to go this long without speaking to anyone in the family and seeing her other children. She is nine weeks pregnant, and was last scene by her family several days ago at their residence in South Charleston. Weem's was last ...

    The South Charleston Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating Hailey Weems. Weem's family has reported her missing after not being able to make contact with her for several days. Her family is concerned because it is unlike her to go this long without speaking to anyone in the family and seeing her other children. She is nine weeks pregnant, and was last scene by her family several days ago at their residence in South Charleston. Weem's was last ...

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.