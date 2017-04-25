Huntington Warrant Sweep Leads To 4 Arrests

The FBI Drug Task Force and HPD Special Investigations Bureau executed two drug-related search warrants.

The HPD SWAT Team was used to make entry and secure the scene at both locations.

The first warrant was served at 2445 1st Ave. Apt. 1.

The second warrant was served at 209 8th Ave.

As a result of the warrants, four people were arrested.

1. Devona Hedrick 6-11-72, 2445 1st Ave., Apt. 1, conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute drugs

2. Edward R. Jackson, aka Pops, 5-30-64, 11360 Hubell St., Detroit, Michigan, conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute drugs

3. Bradley W. Bennett, 4-10-72, 209 8th Ave., conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute drugs

4. Jason S. Smith, 9-17-79 209, 8th Ave., conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute drugs

During the searches, a distribution amount of heroin, cash, scales and other drug paraphernalia were recovered. Due to the deplorable and unsafe living conditions at 209 8th Ave., code enforcement officers and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department were notified and a "do not occupy" notice was issued.