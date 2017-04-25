Huntington Warrant Sweep Leads To 4 Arrests - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Huntington Warrant Sweep Leads To 4 Arrests

Posted: Updated:
By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
Connect

The FBI Drug Task Force and HPD Special Investigations Bureau executed two drug-related search warrants.

The HPD SWAT Team was used to make entry and secure the scene at both locations. 

The first warrant was served at 2445 1st Ave. Apt. 1.

The second warrant was served at 209 8th Ave.

 As a result of the warrants, four people were arrested.

1.       Devona Hedrick 6-11-722445 1st Ave., Apt. 1, conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute drugs

2.       Edward R. Jackson, aka Pops, 5-30-64, 11360 Hubell St., Detroit, Michigan, conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute drugs

3.       Bradley W. Bennett, 4-10-72, 209 8th Ave., conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute drugs

4.       Jason S. Smith, 9-17-79 209, 8th Ave., conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute drugs

During the searches, a distribution amount of heroin, cash, scales and other drug paraphernalia were recovered. Due to the deplorable and unsafe living conditions at 209 8th Ave., code enforcement officers and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department were notified and a "do not occupy" notice was issued.

  • Crime/CourtsCrime/CourtsMore>>

  • Manufacturer instructs ride operators not to run Fire Ball type rides

    Manufacturer instructs ride operators not to run Fire Ball type rides

    Thursday, July 27 2017 3:19 PM EDT2017-07-27 19:19:21 GMT

    The manufacturer of the ride involved in a deadly accident at the Ohio State Fair is recommending ride operators stop using similar rides.

    The manufacturer of the ride involved in a deadly accident at the Ohio State Fair is recommending ride operators stop using similar rides.

  • Suspect Arrested for Drug Trafficking in Floyd County

    Suspect Arrested for Drug Trafficking in Floyd County

    Thursday, July 27 2017 12:58 PM EDT2017-07-27 16:58:32 GMT

    FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - Deputies with the Floyd County Sheriff's Department, along with Martin Police arrested a man after executing a search warrant. Edgar Brown, 55, of Martin, KY was arrested Wednesday, July 27th, 2017, after being investigated by police. According to a release, police bought multiple drugs from Brown on two or more occasions. Police confiscated drugs, electronic devices, and an undisclosed amount of cash.  He is now facing charges of Trafficking in a Co...

    FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - Deputies with the Floyd County Sheriff's Department, along with Martin Police arrested a man after executing a search warrant. Edgar Brown, 55, of Martin, KY was arrested Wednesday, July 27th, 2017, after being investigated by police. According to a release, police bought multiple drugs from Brown on two or more occasions. Police confiscated drugs, electronic devices, and an undisclosed amount of cash.  He is now facing charges of Trafficking in a Co...

  • POLICE: Theft Suspect Caught on Camera in Roane County

    POLICE: Theft Suspect Caught on Camera in Roane County

    Thursday, July 27 2017 12:12 PM EDT2017-07-27 16:12:58 GMT
    ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Roane County Sheriff's Department needs the public's assistance in identifying a suspect caught on surveillance footage. Deputies are searching for the man pictured here. According to a release, the suspect may have been involved in an item theft that occurred near Amma Road.  If you recognize this man, you're asked to contact police at 304-927-3410 or via Facebook Messenger on the Roane County WV Sheriff's Department page.
    ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Roane County Sheriff's Department needs the public's assistance in identifying a suspect caught on surveillance footage. Deputies are searching for the man pictured here. According to a release, the suspect may have been involved in an item theft that occurred near Amma Road.  If you recognize this man, you're asked to contact police at 304-927-3410 or via Facebook Messenger on the Roane County WV Sheriff's Department page.
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Friday, July 14 2017 1:15 PM EDT2017-07-14 17:15:05 GMT

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Coca Cola Discontinuing Coke Zero

    Coca Cola Discontinuing Coke Zero

    Thursday, July 27 2017 9:28 PM EDT2017-07-28 01:28:55 GMT
    A favorite soda is in for a change as Coca Cola officials announce they'll be discontinuing Coke Zero. The company says they'll be replacing the drink with a new sugar free formula that's said to taste more like original Coca Cola. The drink will be called Coca Cola Zero Sugar. The packaging is also going through a change as the new label will be red instead of Coke Zero's current black design. Many in Evansville are taking to this change better than they did to Ski's announcement...
    A favorite soda is in for a change as Coca Cola officials announce they'll be discontinuing Coke Zero. The company says they'll be replacing the drink with a new sugar free formula that's said to taste more like original Coca Cola. The drink will be called Coca Cola Zero Sugar. The packaging is also going through a change as the new label will be red instead of Coke Zero's current black design. Many in Evansville are taking to this change better than they did to Ski's announcement...

  • Three-year-old twins die in backyard pool accident

    Three-year-old twins die in backyard pool accident

    Thursday, July 27 2017 1:40 PM EDT2017-07-27 17:40:06 GMT

    Authorities say 3-year-old twin brothers have died after they were pulled from a backyard swimming pool.

    Authorities say 3-year-old twin brothers have died after they were pulled from a backyard swimming pool.

  • Update: Missing South Charleston Woman Found Safe

    Update: Missing South Charleston Woman Found Safe

    Thursday, July 27 2017 10:46 PM EDT2017-07-28 02:46:36 GMT

    The South Charleston Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating Hailey Weems. Weem's family has reported her missing after not being able to make contact with her for several days. Her family is concerned because it is unlike her to go this long without speaking to anyone in the family and seeing her other children. She is nine weeks pregnant, and was last scene by her family several days ago at their residence in South Charleston. Weem's was last ...

    The South Charleston Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating Hailey Weems. Weem's family has reported her missing after not being able to make contact with her for several days. Her family is concerned because it is unlike her to go this long without speaking to anyone in the family and seeing her other children. She is nine weeks pregnant, and was last scene by her family several days ago at their residence in South Charleston. Weem's was last ...

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.