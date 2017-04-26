Marshall holding annual "Empty Bowls" fundraiser for needy - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Marshall holding annual "Empty Bowls" fundraiser for needy

Posted: Updated:
tristateupdate.com tristateupdate.com

HUNTINGTON, WV (AP) - Marshall University ceramics students are conducting an annual fundraiser this week to help feed needy families.
    
The university says in a news release that the 14th annual Empty Bowls event will take place Friday at the First Presbyterian Church in Huntington.
    
Marshall students and volunteers are making ceramic bowls to be purchased at the four-hour event. The bowls are $15 each and include a modest meal of soup and bread.
    
The fundraiser will benefit the Facing Hunger Foodbank. Last year's event raised $17,000 for the food pantry, allowing it to provide 127,500 meals.
    
The Facing Hunger Foodbank serves more than 115,000 people in 17 counties in West Virginia, eastern Kentucky and southern Ohio.
___
                http://www.marshall.edu/emptybowls              
    
                http://www.facinghunger.org              

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Scaramucci threats, insults inflame fierce White House fight

    Scaramucci threats, insults inflame fierce White House fight

    Friday, July 28 2017 3:26 AM EDT2017-07-28 07:26:58 GMT
    AP Photo/Pablo Martinez MonsivaisAP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

    He also threatened to fire White House staffers who leaked about a dinner he had with the president.

    He also threatened to fire White House staffers who leaked about a dinner he had with the president.

  • Coca Cola Discontinuing Coke Zero

    Coca Cola Discontinuing Coke Zero

    Thursday, July 27 2017 9:28 PM EDT2017-07-28 01:28:55 GMT
    A favorite soda is in for a change as Coca Cola officials announce they'll be discontinuing Coke Zero. The company says they'll be replacing the drink with a new sugar free formula that's said to taste more like original Coca Cola. The drink will be called Coca Cola Zero Sugar. The packaging is also going through a change as the new label will be red instead of Coke Zero's current black design. Many in Evansville are taking to this change better than they did to Ski's announcement...
    A favorite soda is in for a change as Coca Cola officials announce they'll be discontinuing Coke Zero. The company says they'll be replacing the drink with a new sugar free formula that's said to taste more like original Coca Cola. The drink will be called Coca Cola Zero Sugar. The packaging is also going through a change as the new label will be red instead of Coke Zero's current black design. Many in Evansville are taking to this change better than they did to Ski's announcement...

  • Starbucks to close down all Teavana locations, impacting 3,300 jobs

    Starbucks to close down all Teavana locations, impacting 3,300 jobs

    Thursday, July 27 2017 8:44 PM EDT2017-07-28 00:44:47 GMT
    CNNMoney(New York) - Starbucks announced on Thursday that all 379 Teavana stores -- which are primarily based in malls across the country -- have been "underperforming." The move will impact 3,300 workers. "The company concluded that despite efforts to reverse the trend through creative merchandising and new store designs, the underperformance was likely to continue," Starbucks said in a press release. Most locations will shut down by Spring 2018, Starbucks said,...
    CNNMoney(New York) - Starbucks announced on Thursday that all 379 Teavana stores -- which are primarily based in malls across the country -- have been "underperforming." The move will impact 3,300 workers. "The company concluded that despite efforts to reverse the trend through creative merchandising and new store designs, the underperformance was likely to continue," Starbucks said in a press release. Most locations will shut down by Spring 2018, Starbucks said,...
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Friday, July 14 2017 1:15 PM EDT2017-07-14 17:15:05 GMT

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Coca Cola Discontinuing Coke Zero

    Coca Cola Discontinuing Coke Zero

    Thursday, July 27 2017 9:28 PM EDT2017-07-28 01:28:55 GMT
    A favorite soda is in for a change as Coca Cola officials announce they'll be discontinuing Coke Zero. The company says they'll be replacing the drink with a new sugar free formula that's said to taste more like original Coca Cola. The drink will be called Coca Cola Zero Sugar. The packaging is also going through a change as the new label will be red instead of Coke Zero's current black design. Many in Evansville are taking to this change better than they did to Ski's announcement...
    A favorite soda is in for a change as Coca Cola officials announce they'll be discontinuing Coke Zero. The company says they'll be replacing the drink with a new sugar free formula that's said to taste more like original Coca Cola. The drink will be called Coca Cola Zero Sugar. The packaging is also going through a change as the new label will be red instead of Coke Zero's current black design. Many in Evansville are taking to this change better than they did to Ski's announcement...

  • Three-year-old twins die in backyard pool accident

    Three-year-old twins die in backyard pool accident

    Thursday, July 27 2017 1:40 PM EDT2017-07-27 17:40:06 GMT

    Authorities say 3-year-old twin brothers have died after they were pulled from a backyard swimming pool.

    Authorities say 3-year-old twin brothers have died after they were pulled from a backyard swimming pool.

  • Update: Missing South Charleston Woman Found Safe

    Update: Missing South Charleston Woman Found Safe

    Thursday, July 27 2017 10:46 PM EDT2017-07-28 02:46:36 GMT

    The South Charleston Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating Hailey Weems. Weem's family has reported her missing after not being able to make contact with her for several days. Her family is concerned because it is unlike her to go this long without speaking to anyone in the family and seeing her other children. She is nine weeks pregnant, and was last scene by her family several days ago at their residence in South Charleston. Weem's was last ...

    The South Charleston Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating Hailey Weems. Weem's family has reported her missing after not being able to make contact with her for several days. Her family is concerned because it is unlike her to go this long without speaking to anyone in the family and seeing her other children. She is nine weeks pregnant, and was last scene by her family several days ago at their residence in South Charleston. Weem's was last ...

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.