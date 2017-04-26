United investigates report that rabbit died on flight - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

United investigates report that rabbit died on flight

Posted: Updated:
CATERSREMOVE CATERSREMOVE

LONDON (AP) — United Airlines is investigating a report that a giant rabbit died on one of its trans-Atlantic flights.

Distraught breeder Annette Edwards from Worcestershire in central England told The Associated Press by phone Wednesday that Simon, a 10-month-old, 3-foot (meter) -long continental rabbit, had a vet check shortly before traveling from London's Heathrow airport to Chicago's O'Hare airport. She said Simon had been purchased by a celebrity whom she did not identify.

"Simon had his vet check just before getting on the plane," she said. "He was fit as a fiddle."

The airline said in a statement that it was "saddened" by the news and had been in contact with Edwards and offered assistance.

"The safety and wellbeing of all the animals that travel with us is of the utmost importance to United Airlines and our PetSafe team," the airline said.

Edwards said the airline was examining CCTV images to determine what might have happened to the rabbit. United declined to comment on the matter beyond its statement.

United is dealing with public relations issues after a passenger who would not give up his seat was dragged forcibly from a plane in Chicago.

Airport officers removed David Dao, a 69-year-old from Kentucky. Images of his bloodied face were widely circulated on social media, forcing the airline's CEO to apologize.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Get free MAC lipstick for National Lipstick Day

    Get free MAC lipstick for National Lipstick Day

    Friday, July 28 2017 1:23 PM EDT2017-07-28 17:23:36 GMT

    This is not a drill! MAC Cosmetics is giving away FREE lipstick in celebration of National Lipstick Day.

    This is not a drill! MAC Cosmetics is giving away FREE lipstick in celebration of National Lipstick Day.

  • Disney ends its Vacation Account Program

    Disney ends its Vacation Account Program

    Friday, July 28 2017 9:58 AM EDT2017-07-28 13:58:01 GMT
    AP Photo/Reinhold MatayAP Photo/Reinhold Matay

    Account holders have four options. 

    Account holders have four options. 

  • AMBER Alert issued for missing 10-year-old Tennessee girl

    AMBER Alert issued for missing 10-year-old Tennessee girl

    Friday, July 28 2017 9:40 AM EDT2017-07-28 13:40:40 GMT
    WKRNWKRN

    Anyone with information is asked to contact TBI.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact TBI.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Firefighters rescue Ohio woman entangled by boa constrictor

    Firefighters rescue Ohio woman entangled by boa constrictor

    Authorities say firefighters have rescued an Ohio woman after a boa constrictor wrapped around her neck and began biting her face.

    Authorities say firefighters have rescued an Ohio woman after a boa constrictor wrapped around her neck and began biting her face.

  • Coca Cola Discontinuing Coke Zero

    Coca Cola Discontinuing Coke Zero

    Thursday, July 27 2017 9:28 PM EDT2017-07-28 01:28:55 GMT
    A favorite soda is in for a change as Coca Cola officials announce they'll be discontinuing Coke Zero. The company says they'll be replacing the drink with a new sugar free formula that's said to taste more like original Coca Cola. The drink will be called Coca Cola Zero Sugar. The packaging is also going through a change as the new label will be red instead of Coke Zero's current black design. Many in Evansville are taking to this change better than they did to Ski's announcement...
    A favorite soda is in for a change as Coca Cola officials announce they'll be discontinuing Coke Zero. The company says they'll be replacing the drink with a new sugar free formula that's said to taste more like original Coca Cola. The drink will be called Coca Cola Zero Sugar. The packaging is also going through a change as the new label will be red instead of Coke Zero's current black design. Many in Evansville are taking to this change better than they did to Ski's announcement...

  • Three-year-old twins die in backyard pool accident

    Three-year-old twins die in backyard pool accident

    Thursday, July 27 2017 1:40 PM EDT2017-07-27 17:40:06 GMT

    Authorities say 3-year-old twin brothers have died after they were pulled from a backyard swimming pool.

    Authorities say 3-year-old twin brothers have died after they were pulled from a backyard swimming pool.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.