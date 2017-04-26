New Doritos bag contains "Guardians 2" soundtrack player

PLANO, TX (WCMH) - A limited edition Doritos bag set for release later this week contains an unusual promotion for the upcoming 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' film.

A close-up view of the player shows a cassette tape-inspired design with a headphone jack and a USB charging port. (Frito Lay)

The bag contains a built-in rechargeable player that resembles a portable cassette deck. The player is pre-loaded with the soundtrack for the movie.

The bags will be available starting Friday, April 28 at amazon.com/Doritos while supplies last.

The soundtrack, titled 'Awesome Mix Vol. 2' was released on April 21 and contains the following songs:

"Mr. Blue Sky" - Electric Light Orchestra

"Fox on the Run" - Sweet

"Lake Shore Drive" -Aliotta Haynes Jeremiah

"The Chain" -Fleetwood Mac

"Bring It On Home To Me" -Sam Cooke

"Southern Nights" -Glen Campbell

"My Sweet Lord" -George Harrison

"Brandy (You're A Fine Girl)" - Looking Glass

"Come A Little Bit Closer" - Jay and the Americans

"Wham Bam Shang-A-Lang" - Silver

"Surrender" - Cheap Trick

"Father and Son" - Cat Stevens

"Flash Light" - Parliament

"Guardians Inferno" - The Sneepers feat. David Hasselhoff

This isn't the first time Frito Lay has used a chip bag to do more than hold chips. Leading up to the Super Bowl, the company released a bag that doubles as a Breathalyzer.

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' opens in theaters on May 5.