Wayne County Schools Cut 84 Position - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Wayne County Schools Cut 84 Position

Posted: Updated:
By Alyssa Meisner, Digital Journalist/Anchor
Connect
WAYNE COUNTY, WV -

UPDATE 4/26 (11:00PM)

The Wayne County Board of Education is calling this a difficult but necessary decision to make significant staff cuts. The Wayne County Superintendent made an urgent presentation at the Board's meeting, prompting them to take action and balance the budget. 

13 News met up with parents and teachers at the Wayne High School softball game against Sissonville. The crowd of frustrated parents say they're concerned for their children.

"I hope when they are doing the cuts, that they will use common sense and keep our children number one," long-time resident Martha Fry told 13 News.

Fry was watching her granddaughter play softball. Fry's children also attended Wayne Schools, her one daughter is even a teacher.

"You never know who will get cut, and we have a lot of good teachers. We have a lot of good teachers in Wayne County and I hate to see that wasted," Fry added.

The Wayne County Board of Education said they were faced with a tough call. The county lost 275 students in the last two years and bout $6-million in revenue.

"This is just the most difficult thing in the world. We know so many of these people, many of them personally, have families have children, it's really tearing us up. We're sick about it. We hate that it had to be done," Wayne Board of Ed President Trey Morrone told 13 News.

Wayne County had been on the State Education Department's "watch list" after an audit last June showed the district was more than 128 positions over-formula.

"We've been assured by Dr. Payne and by David Roach and the directors that these decisions were made in the best interest of the students and that we will still be able to provide a quality education. And that's our goal," Morrone added.

The Board hopes to rehire some teachers because of retirements and staff leaving the district. But many will still be left without a job at the end of the school year.

_________________

Wayne County BOE President Trey Morrone confirms to 13 News the Board voted unanimously Tuesday night to cut 84 positions.

The Wayne County Superintendent presented information to the Board expressing the urgency to cut staff. Wayne County lost more than 250 students over the past two years, and more than $6-million in revenue this year.

The cuts include teacher layoffs and transfers. 62 teachers will lose their jobs at the end of the school year and 22 teachers will be transferred. Due to retirements and medical leaves, the Board hopes to rehire some teachers but does not know how many. 

Morrone told 13 News the county was over formula and on a state Education Department "watch list" because of overspending.

Morrone says Superintendent David Roach explained to the board- "If we don't take the action... the action the state may take on you may impact all your employees."

The Board felt this was a difficult decision to make, but felt it was the financially responsible decision.

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Firefighters rescue Ohio woman entangled by boa constrictor

    Firefighters rescue Ohio woman entangled by boa constrictor

    Authorities say firefighters have rescued an Ohio woman after a boa constrictor wrapped around her neck and began biting her face.

    Authorities say firefighters have rescued an Ohio woman after a boa constrictor wrapped around her neck and began biting her face.

  • Coca Cola Discontinuing Coke Zero

    Coca Cola Discontinuing Coke Zero

    Thursday, July 27 2017 9:28 PM EDT2017-07-28 01:28:55 GMT
    A favorite soda is in for a change as Coca Cola officials announce they'll be discontinuing Coke Zero. The company says they'll be replacing the drink with a new sugar free formula that's said to taste more like original Coca Cola. The drink will be called Coca Cola Zero Sugar. The packaging is also going through a change as the new label will be red instead of Coke Zero's current black design. Many in Evansville are taking to this change better than they did to Ski's announcement...
    A favorite soda is in for a change as Coca Cola officials announce they'll be discontinuing Coke Zero. The company says they'll be replacing the drink with a new sugar free formula that's said to taste more like original Coca Cola. The drink will be called Coca Cola Zero Sugar. The packaging is also going through a change as the new label will be red instead of Coke Zero's current black design. Many in Evansville are taking to this change better than they did to Ski's announcement...

  • Three-year-old twins die in backyard pool accident

    Three-year-old twins die in backyard pool accident

    Thursday, July 27 2017 1:40 PM EDT2017-07-27 17:40:06 GMT

    Authorities say 3-year-old twin brothers have died after they were pulled from a backyard swimming pool.

    Authorities say 3-year-old twin brothers have died after they were pulled from a backyard swimming pool.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.