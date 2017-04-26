Wayne County Schools Cut 84 Position

UPDATE 4/26 (11:00PM)

The Wayne County Board of Education is calling this a difficult but necessary decision to make significant staff cuts. The Wayne County Superintendent made an urgent presentation at the Board's meeting, prompting them to take action and balance the budget.

13 News met up with parents and teachers at the Wayne High School softball game against Sissonville. The crowd of frustrated parents say they're concerned for their children.

"I hope when they are doing the cuts, that they will use common sense and keep our children number one," long-time resident Martha Fry told 13 News.

Fry was watching her granddaughter play softball. Fry's children also attended Wayne Schools, her one daughter is even a teacher.

"You never know who will get cut, and we have a lot of good teachers. We have a lot of good teachers in Wayne County and I hate to see that wasted," Fry added.

The Wayne County Board of Education said they were faced with a tough call. The county lost 275 students in the last two years and bout $6-million in revenue.

"This is just the most difficult thing in the world. We know so many of these people, many of them personally, have families have children, it's really tearing us up. We're sick about it. We hate that it had to be done," Wayne Board of Ed President Trey Morrone told 13 News.

Wayne County had been on the State Education Department's "watch list" after an audit last June showed the district was more than 128 positions over-formula.

"We've been assured by Dr. Payne and by David Roach and the directors that these decisions were made in the best interest of the students and that we will still be able to provide a quality education. And that's our goal," Morrone added.

The Board hopes to rehire some teachers because of retirements and staff leaving the district. But many will still be left without a job at the end of the school year.

