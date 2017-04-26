Gunman Situation near Shawnee State University in Portsmouth, Ohio Deescalated

UPDATE: 4/26/2017 1:17 p.m.

A representative with the Portsmouth Police Department tells 13 News that the situation has been contained and deescalated.

We're told that no one was injured as a result of the gunman, who allegedly went to the Flood Wall in a suicide attempt.

Also, the gunman is being assessed by medical crews.

We have a crew headed to the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information.

ORIGINAL:

Emergency responders say there is an active shooter situation unfolding near Shawnee State University in Portsmouth, Ohio.

According to a local firefighter, all city schools are on lockdown.

The suspect is considered armed and is believed to want to commit suicide.

Witnesses in the area say that the incident is occurring near the Portsmouth Flood Wall near Front Street.

There are no hostages and no shots fired at this time, according to firefighters.

We have a crew headed to the scene, and we will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.