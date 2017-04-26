Person killed in Cabell County fire identified

UPDATE: 4/27/2017 4:27 a.m.

According to Cabell County Dispatchers, the handicapped man who died in the fire along Jefferson Park Dr. is identified as Tim Collins, a former Marshall University football player.

UPDATE: 4/26/2017 2:14 p.m.

Emergency responders tell 13 News that an elderly, handicapped man passed away in a house fire in Cabell County.

They say they are unsure when the fire exactly started.

No one else was injured in the blaze.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

ORIGINAL:

One person is dead after a fire in Cabell County this afternoon.

According to dispatchers, The fire was reported at around 12:30 PM on Jefferson Park Drive

The Barboursville Fire Department, EMS, and the Sheriff's department are on scene.

Other injuries are unknown at this time.

We have a crew headed to the scene.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.