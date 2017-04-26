Pet food manufacturer issues recall after euthanasia drug found - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Pet food manufacturer issues recall after euthanasia drug found in product

LOS ANGELES (WCMH) — Pet food manufacturer Party Animal is recalling several lots of its Cocolicious dog food after a sample tested positive for penobarbital.

According to the company, a retailer in Texas reported a customer had presented samples of Cocolicious Beef & Turkey and Chicken & Beef dog food to a testing lab. The samples came back positive for penobarbital, a drug used in euthanasia.

The company issued a nationwide recall and is retrieving the remaining cans from retailers.

“If pet parents have cans with either of those lot numbers in their possession, they should return them to the place of purchase and will of course receive a full refund,” the company stated.

The cans were manufactured in 2015. The Beef & Turkey is Lot #0136E15204 04, and dated best by July 2019. The Chicken & Beef is Lot #0134E15 237 13, and best by August 2019.

    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia's 154th birthday.
    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Authorities say firefighters have rescued an Ohio woman after a boa constrictor wrapped around her neck and began biting her face.

    A favorite soda is in for a change as Coca Cola officials announce they'll be discontinuing Coke Zero.
    Authorities say 3-year-old twin brothers have died after they were pulled from a backyard swimming pool.

