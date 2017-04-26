High School Teacher Arrested on Drug Charges

A Fayette County teacher and football coach has been arrested on drug charges.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff's Department, Larry Macon McCommack, 38, of Boomer was arrested and charged with four counts of delivery of a controlled Substance, a felony offense.

This arrest resulted from controlled drug buys allegedly made from McCommack under the supervision of officers from the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force.

McCommack is employed as a teacher and a football coach at Valley High School in Smithers, WV.

He was arrested without incident by the Fayette County Sheriff's Department Wednesday afternoon.

He was arraigned in the Fayette County Magistrate Court and released on a $50,000.00 bond.

None of these controlled drug purchases are alleged to have taken place in the area of the school.

This case remains under investigation by the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force.