550 New Jobs with Average Wage of $70K Coming to Greenup County

GREENUP COUNTY, KY – Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin and executives from Braidy Industries Inc. today announced the company will build a $1.3 billion aluminum mill and create 550 advanced manufacturing jobs in Greenup County to produce sheet and plate for the automotive and aerospace industries.

According to a press release from the governor's office, Braidy Industries will construct a 2.5 million-square-foot aluminum mill on more than 300 acres near South Shore in Greenup County. The company expects construction to begin in early 2018, with completion in 2020. Construction will create about 1,000 jobs.

“Braidy Industries’ decision to locate in Eastern Kentucky has the potential to be as significant as any economic deal ever made in the history of Kentucky,” said Gov. Bevin. “This $1.3 billion investment will create enormous opportunity for people in the region, and would not have been possible without our recently passed right-to-work legislation. I look forward to the success of Braidy Industries as they leverage the incredible work ethic found in Eastern Kentucky. The ripple effect of this investment will be significant and will produce positive change in the region for generations to come.”

Initially, the facility will produce about 370,000 tons of aluminum per year for the automotive and aerospace industries, with opportunities to expand over time.

The average wage of workers in the new facility will be about $70,000 per year. The company will also provide low-cost healthy meals, a day care, a fitness center and other amenities to create an employee-friendly workplace.

Craig Bouchard, Braidy Industries chairman and CEO, said the new plant will both revitalize the region and raise the bar for aluminum production globally.

“Our team recognizes an opportunity to make incredible impacts both in the global aluminum industry and in bringing well-paying jobs to Eastern Kentucky in the heart of Appalachia,” Bouchard said. “The state’s willingness to partner closely with private industry makes this a prime location to found and grow our world-class and cutting-edge rolling mill.”

Bouchard, a seasoned executive with a distinguished track record in banking, software development, and aluminum and steel manufacturing, founded Braidy Industries earlier this year. He chose Greenup County for its strengths as a location for metal production as well as to spearhead an economic revival in Eastern Kentucky. Bouchard’s team includes experts in the aluminum industry, metallurgical research, international business and a range of other disciplines.

Matthew J. Satterwhite, president and COO of AEP Kentucky Power, said the company’s presence will set off an economic cascade.

“With this game-changing project in Greenup County, Braidy Industries will positively affect all of Eastern Kentucky, both directly and by attracting other automotive and aerospace-related manufacturers,” Satterwhite said. “I’m enthusiastic about the future of our region and will be working alongside Braidy Industries as an economic development partner to ensure its success. Get ready Eastern Kentucky, Braidy Industries is just the first company moving in for what is the best kept secret in the country – the skilled available workforce in our region.”