UPDATE: Legislative Auditor Slams Ethics Commission

White nationalists clashed with counter-protesters before police moved in and intervened at a demonstration in downtown Charlottesville, Virginia, protesting the city's decision to remove a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee from the city's Emancipation Park. Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency in the city to aid in the local response. He earlier said the Virginia National Guard will be "standing by to respond if needed." Af...
A car struck protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, after police dispersed a gathering of white nationalists on Saturday. Charlottesville police tell CBS News at least four people are injured. CBS News' Bo Erickson reports at least six people are on the ground. The injuries range from minor to life-threatening, authorities said. A dozen medics are carting the injured back and forth on stretchers. The victims appear to be counter-protesters but could be residents, CBS Ne...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - One hundred years ago in Charleston, 21- to 31-year-old men were learning whether their numbers had been called in a random drawing for World War I's first military draft. The Owens Bottle Company began producing glass fruit jars in a new factory in Kanawha City. Troop 31 of the Boy Scouts of America was chartered at Charleston Baptist Temple Church on Morris Street.
Some white Southerners are again advocating for what the Confederacy tried and failed to achieve in the 1860s: secession from the Union.
Consider this weekend’s Perseid meteor shower an opening act for the total solar eclipse on August 21st, 2017.
The public admonishment also says "Thus, it is evident to the Commission that Respondent failed to use due diligence when he failed to conduct an adequate research and analysis before signing the order. Respondent is a respected judge with 30 years experience on the bench and he should know better then to take such an order at face value."
Lawmakers in Ohio are well aware that sex trafficking is a problem in the state, and have made great strides in curbing as much of it as they can.
Gov. Jim Justice says his proposed homeland security incentive for eastern U.S. coal mines would cost about $4.5 billion annually.
President Donald Trump is officially declaring the opioid crisis a "national emergency."
A city council in West Virginia has voted against a nondiscrimination ordinance that would have extended protections to LGBT residents.
President Donald Trump suggested on Tuesday that the way to avoid opioid addiction is never to start in the first place: "If they don't start, they won't have a problem."
Placing much of the blame on smoking, a study chronicling the ongoing health crisis in Appalachia has concluded that the 13-state region suffers from a growing disparity in infant mortality and life expectancy, two key indicators of “a nation’s health and well-being.” The study, published in the August issue of Health Affairs, compared infant mortality and life expectancy rates in Appalachia with the rest of the United States between 1990 and 2013. It found while th...
Woody Williams is true living history with an incredible story. Sitting in his favorite chair at his home in Ona, Williams reads out load some of the recent pack of letters sent to him by school children he recently visited. "I promise to be a true American and I will vote and I will not break a single law," a laughing Williams read. "Isn't that wonderful."
Tonight, we continue our reports into the states of addiction. We recently introduced you to Jordann Thomas. Her baby was born with neonatal abstinence syndrome, meaning his body was going into drug withdrawal. Tonight, she shares her story of the addiction that lead to her baby's condition, why her sobriety has been such a battle and how she plans to win it. “It went from oxy to heroin and every day all day to from the time I was 15 to 22,” said Jordann Thomas. “I'...
BE ON THE LOOKOUT: Matt Dillon, 29 years old of Milton . On Friday August 11, 2017 Sgt. O'Dell, Ptlm. Davis, and Ptlm. Collins attempted to stop a green Chrysler Town and Country minivan on James River Turnpike near HJ Hackney for a seat belt violation.
Two Ohio kindergarten teachers seen on video carrying an autistic boy down hallways and dragging him on the floor by an ankle won't be criminally charged.
A simple traffic stop turns into a chase through Wyoming and Raleigh Counties that reached speeds of more than 90 MPH.
A woman is suing a hospital where she gave birth to her son over the baby’s death after she accidentally smothered him at just 4-days old.
A 23-year-old woman has been arrested in West Virginia after Kentucky authorities say bomb threats were made to a high school and courthouse.
A newborn girl has been saved after a passer-by found her abandoned, crying and covered in ants and other debris in a flower bed.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in Charleston.
WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) - A man was killed after a wheel from a utility trailer struck him while he repaired his vehicle on an interstate. On Thursday at around 6:30 p.m., West Virginia State Police responded to a traffic incident on Interstate 79, near the 133 mile marker, northbound. A 56-year-old male was repairing his vehicle along the roadside when a wheel from an unknown utility trailer traveling north came off the vehicle and struck the male. The victim died as a result of...
