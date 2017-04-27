Suspect Sentenced After Assaulting State Senator in Logan County - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Suspect Sentenced After Assaulting State Senator in Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY, WV - At the conclusion of one of the biggest legal cases in Logan County this decade, Jonathan Porter was sentenced to one to five years behind bars for his attack on now State Senator Richard Ojeda.

Porter will also have to pay restitution for Ojeda's medical bills and a vehicle he damaged while fleeing the scene of the attack.

As part of a plea agreement, Porter entered a plea guilty plea for assaulting Ojeda.

The sentence was handed down by Kanawha County Judge Duke Bloom in the Logan County Courthouse June 7.

The incident started on May 8, Mother's Day 2016 at a political event at a home in the Whitman area of Logan County.The May 11 primary in Logan County was drawing near and candidates and voters gathered for a cookout.

During the cookout, Porter reportedly asked Ojeda to place bumper stickers on his vehicle.

When the then State Senate candidate knelt to place a sticker on the front of Porter's vehicle, Porter is said to have launched an unprovoked physical attack on Ojeda causing him to suffer several facial fractures and contusions.

Porter reportedly proceeded to damage two vehicles while attempting to flee the scene.

Around five hours later, Porter turned himself in to a deputy with the Logan County Sheriff's Department.

During the sentencing proceeding, Porter's legal council alleged Porter was drawn to the cookout with ill intent by members of Ojeda's camp.

Porter also apologized to Ojeda and his family for the event and its aftermath.

Ojeda and Logan Count Prosecutor John Bennett stated Porter was not provoked into the attack saying Ojeda was the victim of a "cowardly" attack from behind.

Ojeda added he hoped the issue would have went to trial expressing disappointment at the fact a plea bargain was reached with Porter.

Referencing the decision, Ojeda said, "I don't feel justice is truly served. He got the max that he could get. I think Judge Bloom did a phenomenal job. I think, in actuality, [Porter] was facing up to 30 years. I don't think that was fair at all. He's going to be marked a felon the rest of his life."

