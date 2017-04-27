Suspect barricaded in home after Delaware officer killed - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Suspect barricaded in home after Delaware officer killed

Posted: Updated:
Damian Giletto/The News Journal via AP Damian Giletto/The News Journal via AP

MIDDLETOWN, DE. (AP) - A man suspected of shooting and killing a Delaware state trooper outside a convenience store remained barricaded early Thursday inside his house, where he fired shots at officers as they tried to negotiate a peaceful surrender, police said.

Cpl. Stephen J. Ballard, 32, was shot several times about 12:10 p.m. Wednesday after he approached a vehicle in the parking lot of a Wawa convenience store near Bear.

State police superintendent Col. Nathaniel McQueen said the vehicle had two suspicious people inside.

One man got out of the car and shot Ballard several times before running away, McQueen said at a Wednesday afternoon news conference. The other man was arrested at the scene.

"This is a sad day for our state and for the Delaware State Police family," McQueen said as Gov. John Carney stood at his side.

Carney ordered both U.S. and state flags to be flown at half-staff in memory of Ballard, whose body was taken to the state medical examiner's office for an autopsy.

Police tracked the suspected gunman to his home in a subdivision of two-story houses near Middletown, about 15 miles (25 kilometers) south of where Ballard was shot. The gunman, alone in the house, refused to leave and fired several shots at officers surrounding the home, state police spokesman Master Cpl. Gary Fournier said. No other officers were injured.

"There have been multiple gunshots that have come from the house at police officers," Fournier said.

Hostage negotiators were on the scene and established contact with the man in an effort to get him to surrender peacefully, Fournier said. But there was no quick resolution as the standoff stretched into the evening.

Around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, several loud pops echoed through the neighborhood, as police repeatedly ordered the suspect to come out of the house with his hands up.

Shortly after 8 p.m., police used an explosive device to blow the door of the house off its hinges, but officers did not immediately enter the home, Fournier said.

Sarah Adkins, 18, who lives with her parents on the same street where the suspect was barricaded, said that shortly after arriving home early Thursday afternoon, she started hearing sporadic gunfire that lasted for about an hour and resumed at other intervals.

"It's been scary," said Adkins, who was told by police to go to her basement and stay there.

"Just me and my dog," said Adkins, who spent the day talking on the phone with her friends and family.

"I'm doing OK. My mom is a nervous wreck," said Adkins, whose parents, along with other residents, have been unable to return to their homes. A local fire company opened its facility to temporarily house evacuated residents while police continued to negotiate with the suspect.

Adkins said the man believed to be the suspect went to school with her brothers, and has always seemed friendly, smiling and waving at her when she last saw him a couple of weeks ago.

Police used a robo-calling system to tell residents in the areas to stay inside and lock their doors. The Appoquinimink School District went on lockdown, keeping all students and staff inside school buildings. They were later allowed to leave as police secured the area.

Police have identified the man, Fournier said, but have yet to release his name.

Ballard had been on the force for more than eight years, according to state police spokesman Sgt. Richard Bratz.

"My heart is with the officer's family and the officers who have served beside him," Carney said in a statement.
___

Associated Press writer Ben Nuckols in Washington, D.C., contributed to this report.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Governor Justice Declares State Of Emergency After Flooding

    Governor Justice Declares State Of Emergency After Flooding

    Saturday, July 29 2017 1:20 PM EDT2017-07-29 17:20:19 GMT
    Governor Jim Justice has declared a State of Emergency for parts of West Virginia after flooding in parts of the State Friday night and Saturday morning. According to a post on Twitter, the State of Emergency is for portions of the Northern Panhandle and North Central West Virginia.  Counties included at this time are Ohio, Marshall, Wetzel, Marion, Monongalia and Harrison.  The Governor also said "Emergency officials are evacuating some of those areas affected and t...
    Governor Jim Justice has declared a State of Emergency for parts of West Virginia after flooding in parts of the State Friday night and Saturday morning. According to a post on Twitter, the State of Emergency is for portions of the Northern Panhandle and North Central West Virginia.  Counties included at this time are Ohio, Marshall, Wetzel, Marion, Monongalia and Harrison.  The Governor also said "Emergency officials are evacuating some of those areas affected and t...

  • Newly-bought Ferrari gone in 60 minutes

    Newly-bought Ferrari gone in 60 minutes

    Friday, July 28 2017 9:58 PM EDT2017-07-29 01:58:04 GMT
    (CNN) - A driver watched his newly-bought Ferrari 430 Scuderia go up in smoke after he crashed the supercar just an hour after collecting it. The luxury motor veered off a highway and "burst into flames," according to a Facebook post by South Yorkshire Police. Photographs of the incident's aftermath show the burned-out remains of the car smoldering on grass. South Yorkshire Police say they were surprised to see that the driver had escaped the blaze mostly unharmed, adding...
    (CNN) - A driver watched his newly-bought Ferrari 430 Scuderia go up in smoke after he crashed the supercar just an hour after collecting it. The luxury motor veered off a highway and "burst into flames," according to a Facebook post by South Yorkshire Police. Photographs of the incident's aftermath show the burned-out remains of the car smoldering on grass. South Yorkshire Police say they were surprised to see that the driver had escaped the blaze mostly unharmed, adding...

  • Family discovers dog is still alive six months after paying for her to be euthanized

    Family discovers dog is still alive six months after paying for her to be euthanized

    Friday, July 28 2017 8:40 PM EDT2017-07-29 00:40:32 GMT
    FARMINGTON, UT (KSL) — It’s one of the hardest decisions you can make: knowing when it’s time to put your pet to sleep. For the Coates family of Farmington, Utah it was very sad when their dog, Zoey, got sick. The family decided to take her to the vet to be euthanized. Last fall, Zoey, a boxer breed, started having seizures. The dog also had a large mass on her side. The family thought it was cancerous and that it was slowly taking her life. Tawny Coates, Zoey&rsq...
    FARMINGTON, UT (KSL) — It’s one of the hardest decisions you can make: knowing when it’s time to put your pet to sleep. For the Coates family of Farmington, Utah it was very sad when their dog, Zoey, got sick. The family decided to take her to the vet to be euthanized. Last fall, Zoey, a boxer breed, started having seizures. The dog also had a large mass on her side. The family thought it was cancerous and that it was slowly taking her life. Tawny Coates, Zoey&rsq...
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Family discovers dog is still alive six months after paying for her to be euthanized

    Family discovers dog is still alive six months after paying for her to be euthanized

    Friday, July 28 2017 8:40 PM EDT2017-07-29 00:40:32 GMT
    FARMINGTON, UT (KSL) — It’s one of the hardest decisions you can make: knowing when it’s time to put your pet to sleep. For the Coates family of Farmington, Utah it was very sad when their dog, Zoey, got sick. The family decided to take her to the vet to be euthanized. Last fall, Zoey, a boxer breed, started having seizures. The dog also had a large mass on her side. The family thought it was cancerous and that it was slowly taking her life. Tawny Coates, Zoey&rsq...
    FARMINGTON, UT (KSL) — It’s one of the hardest decisions you can make: knowing when it’s time to put your pet to sleep. For the Coates family of Farmington, Utah it was very sad when their dog, Zoey, got sick. The family decided to take her to the vet to be euthanized. Last fall, Zoey, a boxer breed, started having seizures. The dog also had a large mass on her side. The family thought it was cancerous and that it was slowly taking her life. Tawny Coates, Zoey&rsq...

  • Newly-bought Ferrari gone in 60 minutes

    Newly-bought Ferrari gone in 60 minutes

    Friday, July 28 2017 9:58 PM EDT2017-07-29 01:58:04 GMT
    (CNN) - A driver watched his newly-bought Ferrari 430 Scuderia go up in smoke after he crashed the supercar just an hour after collecting it. The luxury motor veered off a highway and "burst into flames," according to a Facebook post by South Yorkshire Police. Photographs of the incident's aftermath show the burned-out remains of the car smoldering on grass. South Yorkshire Police say they were surprised to see that the driver had escaped the blaze mostly unharmed, adding...
    (CNN) - A driver watched his newly-bought Ferrari 430 Scuderia go up in smoke after he crashed the supercar just an hour after collecting it. The luxury motor veered off a highway and "burst into flames," according to a Facebook post by South Yorkshire Police. Photographs of the incident's aftermath show the burned-out remains of the car smoldering on grass. South Yorkshire Police say they were surprised to see that the driver had escaped the blaze mostly unharmed, adding...

  • Jobless rates rise in 54 of 55 West Virginia counties

    Jobless rates rise in 54 of 55 West Virginia counties

    Friday, July 28 2017 7:52 PM EDT2017-07-28 23:52:42 GMT
    CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Unemployment rates rose in 54 of West Virginia's 55 counties in June. WorkForce West Virginia says the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell last month in Pocahontas County. Jefferson County's 3.2 percent unemployment rate was the lowest in the state, followed by Berkeley and Pendleton counties at 3.6 percent. Mingo County had the highest unemployment rate at 9.8 percent. McDowell County was next at 9.4 percent and Clay County was at 7.8 percent. Sta...
    CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Unemployment rates rose in 54 of West Virginia's 55 counties in June. WorkForce West Virginia says the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell last month in Pocahontas County. Jefferson County's 3.2 percent unemployment rate was the lowest in the state, followed by Berkeley and Pendleton counties at 3.6 percent. Mingo County had the highest unemployment rate at 9.8 percent. McDowell County was next at 9.4 percent and Clay County was at 7.8 percent. Sta...
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.