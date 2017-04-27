Ohio man arrested for trying to join ISIS - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Ohio man arrested for trying to join ISIS

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force on Wednesday arrested a Dayton man for trying to join the ISIS.

FBI agents arrested 26-year-old Laith Waleed Alebbini at Cincinnati/Kentucky International Airport for attempting to provide material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization.

Alebbini will make his first appearance in U.S. District Court in Dayton on Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

A federal complaint alleges Alebbini, a citizen of Jordan and legal permanent resident of the United States since April of 2014, attempted to travel to Syria, via a flight to Turkey or Jordan. Investigators say Alebbini was traveling to fight with ISIS against the Syrian government.

The JTTF includes officers and agents from the Cincinnati Police Department, Colerain, Police Department, Dayton Police Department, Ohio State Highway Patrol, University of Cincinnati Police Department, U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations, FBI, U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, U.S. Internal Revenue Service, U.S. Secret Service, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Oakwood Police Department, West Chester Police Department, and Cincinnati State Technical and Community College.

