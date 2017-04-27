Study: Just one can of energy drink could be ‘life-threatening’ to heart health

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (WCMH) — Many of us turn to energy drinks to get through a long day, but a new study suggests drinking just one can affect the heart more than caffeine alone.

Researchers at the U.S.A.F Medical Center at Travis Air Force Base monitored a group of young adults after they consumed 32-ounces of a popular energy drink — or another drink with the same amount of caffeine. The energy drinks caused more potentially dangerous changes in the heart’s electrical activity, compared to caffeine drinks.

Dr. Emily Fletcher, who led the study, told The Sun, that they studied the QT interval, which is the amount of time between heart beats.

“If this time interval, which is measured in milliseconds, is either too short or too long, it can cause the heart to beat abnormally. The resulting arrhythmia can be life-threatening,” Dr Fletcher said.

And while both groups had similar increases in blood pressure the effects lasted longer in those who had the energy drinks. Experts say people who have high blood pressure or underlying heart conditions may want to use caution, or avoid consuming energy drinks.