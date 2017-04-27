Study: Just one can of energy drink could be ‘life-threatening’ to heart health

U.S. health officials are investigating a salmonella outbreak linked to papayas from Mexico that has killed one person and sickened another 46 people in 12 states.
The Senate has voted to move ahead on health care legislation aimed at dismantling the Obama health law.
West Virginia's Republican U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito says she'll vote for the Senate to go forward and debate legislation to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.
Priscilla Spence tells 13 News she's become a vocal opponent since Republican Senators renewed their efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare a few months ago. For Spence, it's something personal- her own declining health and the health of her disabled daughter- rely on provisions in the Affordable Care Act.
Experts are warning flip-flop wearers of the permanent damage the shoes can cause.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
Authorities say firefighters have rescued an Ohio woman after a boa constrictor wrapped around her neck and began biting her face.
This is not a drill! MAC Cosmetics is giving away FREE lipstick in celebration of National Lipstick Day.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A Fayette County couple has been arrested on allegations of gross child neglect. According to a release from the Fayette County Sheriff's Department, at around 4:00 a.m. Friday, a report of children screaming inside of a residence in the Thurmond area was received. When Deputies arrived at the scene, they found a male subject who had locked himself inside of a vehicle. This individual, who was identified as the person who had originally placed the call to...
Account holders have four options.
President Donald Trump will hold a rally in Huntington, West Virginia next week.
