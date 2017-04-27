Special Session Showdown: WV Lawmakers Returning To Capitol

Most everyone agrees that West Virginia roads are in bad shape. So the Special Session is likely to focus on Governor Justice and his plan to raise gas taxes 4 and a half cents a gallon to fix roads the problem. And to help balance the whole budget the sales tax would go up one cent. But many Republicans want government spending cuts instead.

"West Virginia cannot tax itself to prosperity. We need entrepreneurs to create wealth in this state. West Virginia needs to try to move forward and control our budget costs," said Del. Ron Walters, (R) Kanawha.

Republicans are also calling for a reduction in personal income taxes, something that worries many Democrats.

"What I don't want to see is a shift for more tax burdens on working people, while giving a tax cut to the wealthiest West Virginians. I don't think that's fair," said Del. Mike Pushkin, (D) Kanawha.

The Governor has agreed in principal to modest additional cuts in state spending, but wants some of his tax proposals in exchange.

"It could be a real bipartisan effort, in which all of us should be really proud," Gov. Jim Justice, (D) West Virginia.

But tax increases remain the biggest sticking point, and the biggest obstacle.

"We just have a great deal of concern of what that would do to the working men and women of West Virginia, who are really having a hard time making ends meet," said House Speaker Tim Armstead, (R) West Virginia.

The House and Senate did pass a budget on April 8th, only to have it vetoed by the Governor.

"The big question here is will there be any compromise. Right now the Governor and Senate leadership are in general agreement on some of these key issues. The linchpin appears to be the House," said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.