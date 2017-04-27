Marshall University students brace for tuition hike

Marshall University students may soon pay more for their education.



Marshall's Board of Governors approved four potential budget proposals. Now they will wait for lawmakers to decide how much state funding the university will receive next fiscal year.

The best case scenario includes a 5% tuition hike.The worst case would raise tuition by 14%.

Students say any tuition increase would make it difficult for some people to afford school.

"I'm a junior here and since I've been here I've actually had to take a few loans out," said student Honore Dean. "So an increase in tuition is actually going to make it worse and that is not something I am looking forward to."

Governor Jim Justice recently signed a bill that makes it easier for universities to raise tuition. Starting in July schools can increase tuition up to 10 percent in a year without consent from the Higher Education Policy Commission.