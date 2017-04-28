New eclipse Forever stamp magically transforms - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

New eclipse Forever stamp magically transforms

Posted: Updated:
AP Photo AP Photo

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - The U.S. Postal Service is going all out for this summer's total solar eclipse, with a first-of-its kind stamp.

Just touch the stamp with your finger, and the heat transforms the image of the blacked-out sun into the moon. Remove your finger, and the eclipse reappears. The trick is using temperature-sensitive ink.

There's a map on the back of the stamp sheet showing the eclipse's diagonal path across the U.S. on Aug. 21, as the moon covers the sun in the sky.

It will be the first total solar eclipse visible in the contiguous United States since 1979 and the first one coast to coast since 1918.

The Forever 49 cent stamp comes out in June - on the summer solstice.

More information HERE.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Roane County Deputies Are Seeking Assistance From The Public

    Roane County Deputies Are Seeking Assistance From The Public

    Saturday, July 29 2017 10:21 PM EDT2017-07-30 02:21:38 GMT
    Authorities in Roane County need your help in locating a man that may be a witness This subject is believed to be a WITNESS that may be able to assist us in identifying persons involved in recent thefts. Again, authorities believe this person to be a WITNESS, and they need his assistance. Police say there is a good chance that he does not even know he spoke with the subjects involved in these thefts. If you know this subject, please let the Roane County Deputy Sheriffs&n...
    Authorities in Roane County need your help in locating a man that may be a witness This subject is believed to be a WITNESS that may be able to assist us in identifying persons involved in recent thefts. Again, authorities believe this person to be a WITNESS, and they need his assistance. Police say there is a good chance that he does not even know he spoke with the subjects involved in these thefts. If you know this subject, please let the Roane County Deputy Sheriffs&n...

  • North Carolina Shelter's Flabby Tabby Gets Forever Home

    North Carolina Shelter's Flabby Tabby Gets Forever Home

    Saturday, July 29 2017 8:42 PM EDT2017-07-30 00:42:45 GMT
    PITTSBORO, NC (WNCN) — As of Friday, a Fayetteville family has a whole lot more to love. Mr. Handsome, the fat cat who became an internet sensation, has a new home. Mr. Handsome made waves after he turned up at the Chatham County Animal Shelter in Pittsboro, which shared a photograph of the cat being held by a staff member, his tongue and belly both sticking out. At 31.4 pounds, he was too big for the shelter’s standard cat kennels, so staff let him stay in the ...
    PITTSBORO, NC (WNCN) — As of Friday, a Fayetteville family has a whole lot more to love. Mr. Handsome, the fat cat who became an internet sensation, has a new home. Mr. Handsome made waves after he turned up at the Chatham County Animal Shelter in Pittsboro, which shared a photograph of the cat being held by a staff member, his tongue and belly both sticking out. At 31.4 pounds, he was too big for the shelter’s standard cat kennels, so staff let him stay in the ...

  • Gold Lunar Module Stolen From Neil Armstrong Museum In Ohio

    Gold Lunar Module Stolen From Neil Armstrong Museum In Ohio

    Saturday, July 29 2017 6:35 PM EDT2017-07-29 22:35:58 GMT
    WAPAKONETA, Ohio (AP) — Ohio police say a rare gold replica of the lunar space module has been stolen from the Armstrong Air and Space Museum. Police in Wapakoneta (wah-puh-kuh-NEHT’-uh) responded to a museum alarm late Friday night and discovered the 5-inch (12.7-centimeter) high, solid-gold replica had been stolen. Replicas of the lunar excursion module produced by Cartier were presented to Neil Armstrong and his two fellow astronauts, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins, ...
    WAPAKONETA, Ohio (AP) — Ohio police say a rare gold replica of the lunar space module has been stolen from the Armstrong Air and Space Museum. Police in Wapakoneta (wah-puh-kuh-NEHT’-uh) responded to a museum alarm late Friday night and discovered the 5-inch (12.7-centimeter) high, solid-gold replica had been stolen. Replicas of the lunar excursion module produced by Cartier were presented to Neil Armstrong and his two fellow astronauts, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins, ...
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Trump Threat: End Health Payments Unless There's An Overhaul

    Trump Threat: End Health Payments Unless There's An Overhaul

    Saturday, July 29 2017 5:56 PM EDT2017-07-29 21:56:00 GMT
    WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Saturday threatened once more to end required payments to insurance companies unless lawmakers repeal and replace the Obama-era health care law. In apparent frustration over Friday’s failure by the Senate Republican majority to pass a bill repealing parts of the Affordable Care Act, Trump tweeted: “If a new HealthCare Bill is not approved quickly, BAILOUTS for Insurance Companies and BAILOUTS for Members of Congress will e...
    WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Saturday threatened once more to end required payments to insurance companies unless lawmakers repeal and replace the Obama-era health care law. In apparent frustration over Friday’s failure by the Senate Republican majority to pass a bill repealing parts of the Affordable Care Act, Trump tweeted: “If a new HealthCare Bill is not approved quickly, BAILOUTS for Insurance Companies and BAILOUTS for Members of Congress will e...

  • Law Enforcement Investigates Suspicious Fires in Kanawha County Community

    Law Enforcement Investigates Suspicious Fires in Kanawha County Community

    Sunday, July 30 2017 1:00 AM EDT2017-07-30 05:00:58 GMT
    MGN OnlineMGN Online

    A series of suspicious fires have plagued the community of Clendenin. In recent days, Clendenin has seen a rash of abandoned buildings being set a blaze. Mayor Shana Clendenin tells us the buildings that have burnt are the work of an arsonist or arsonists'. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

    A series of suspicious fires have plagued the community of Clendenin. In recent days, Clendenin has seen a rash of abandoned buildings being set a blaze. Mayor Shana Clendenin tells us the buildings that have burnt are the work of an arsonist or arsonists'. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

  • Family discovers dog is still alive six months after paying for her to be euthanized

    Family discovers dog is still alive six months after paying for her to be euthanized

    Friday, July 28 2017 8:40 PM EDT2017-07-29 00:40:32 GMT
    FARMINGTON, UT (KSL) — It’s one of the hardest decisions you can make: knowing when it’s time to put your pet to sleep. For the Coates family of Farmington, Utah it was very sad when their dog, Zoey, got sick. The family decided to take her to the vet to be euthanized. Last fall, Zoey, a boxer breed, started having seizures. The dog also had a large mass on her side. The family thought it was cancerous and that it was slowly taking her life. Tawny Coates, Zoey&rsq...
    FARMINGTON, UT (KSL) — It’s one of the hardest decisions you can make: knowing when it’s time to put your pet to sleep. For the Coates family of Farmington, Utah it was very sad when their dog, Zoey, got sick. The family decided to take her to the vet to be euthanized. Last fall, Zoey, a boxer breed, started having seizures. The dog also had a large mass on her side. The family thought it was cancerous and that it was slowly taking her life. Tawny Coates, Zoey&rsq...
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.