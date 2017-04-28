4th inmate executed in 8 days lurches on gurney - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

4th inmate executed in 8 days lurches on gurney

VARNER, Ark. (AP) _ The Latest on Arkansas' effort to execute a fourth inmate before its supply of a lethal injection drug expires on Sunday (all times local):

12:45 a.m.

An attorney for the fourth Arkansas inmate executed in eight days says accounts of the lethal injection are "horrifying."

Shawn Nolan was one of Kenneth Williams' attorneys who'd filed multiple requests to stop the Thursday night execution. One challenge argued that Williams had medical issues that could make his lethal injection painful.

Nolan said in a statement that he's requesting "a full investigation into tonight's problematic execution."

An Associated Press reporter who witnessed Williams' execution said the inmate lurched and convulsed 20 times before he died.

12:25 a.m.

A spokesman for Arkansas' governor says repeated movements by an inmate executed by the state Thursday night were an "involuntary muscular reaction" to one of the drugs used.

Spokesman J.R. Davis says he expects Gov. Asa Hutchinson to review Thursday's lethal injection of Kenneth Williams but said the governor is confident in how state's fourth execution in eight days was carried out.

Davis stood by his previous description of the state's recent executions as "flawless."

11:50 p.m.

An Arkansas inmate executed for the 1999 killing of a former deputy warden following an escape lurche 20 times on the gurney before three lethal drugs took his life.

Kenneth Williams was executed Thursday night. Witnesses in the chamber, including an Associated Press reporter, described Williams' movements as "lurching, convulsing, coughing and jerking."

Williams on Thursday night became the fourth inmate that Arkansas has executed in eight days.

In a final statement before he was put to death, Williams apologized to the families he "senselessly wronged and deprived of their loved ones."

11:35 p.m.

In a final statement before he was put to death, condemned Arkansas inmate Kenneth Williams apologized to the families he "senselessly wronged and deprived of their loved ones."

Department of Correction spokesman Solomon Graves said Williams first read from a written statement in which he sought forgiveness and thanked the family of a man he had killed in a vehicle accident for paying for his daughter and granddaughter to visit him this week.

Williams then declared "I am not the same person I was" and proceeded to speak in what he said was his "native tongue."

11:15 p.m.

A prison spokesman says condemned inmate Kenneth Williams shook for approximately 10 seconds about three minutes after his lethal injection began Thursday night.

Williams was pronounced dead at 11:05 p.m., becoming the fourth inmate that Arkansas has executed in eight days.

Department of Correction spokesman Solomon Graves did not provide any details about the shaking. Media witnesses have not yet returned from the death chamber.

The state has now wrapped up an accelerated schedule of lethal injections that was set to beat the expiration date of one of the drugs.

11 p.m.

Arkansas has wrapped up an aggressive execution schedule, putting to death its fourth inmate in eight days.

Thirty-eight-year-old Kenneth Williams received a lethal injection Thursday night at the Cummins Unit prison at Varner for killing a former deputy warden after he escaped from prison in 1999. At the time of his escape in a 500-gallon barrel of hog slop, Williams was serving a life term for killing a college cheerleader.

The state had planned to put eight men to death before its supply of the sedative midazolam expires on Sunday. At that pace, Arkansas would have executed inmates at the quickest rate since the U.S. Supreme Court reauthorized the death penalty in 1976.

Courts issued stays for four of the men who were scheduled to die.

