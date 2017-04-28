Bill would allow Ohio ice cream shops make and sell alcohol-infu - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Bill would allow Ohio ice cream shops make and sell alcohol-infused ice cream

COLUMBUS (WCMH) - A provision in Governor Kasich’s budget will make soft-serve hard.

The bill will allow ice cream shops to make and sell alcohol-infused ice cream. It’s already legal to make alcoholic ice cream, and it is legal to sell it. But current liquor laws prevent local businesses from doing both.

House bill 23 would change that, allowing liquor permit holders to manufacture and sell ice cream between one half of one percent and six percent alcohol by volume. The bill was introduced by Representative John Patterson D-Jefferson this session.

Since 1950, Johnson’s Real Ice Cream in Bexley has sold classic ice cream, but the 4thgeneration family owned business tells NBC4 they are open to new ideas.

“On private label we offer Signature Sunset, which has a Merlot, but the alcohol is cooked out,” Owner Matt Wilcoxon said, adding he’s excited about the new opportunities it would give the ice cream shop. “It would give us an opportunity to work with local chefs to create new flavors.”

However, he has a few reservations.

“All that sugar and dairy.. and alcohol,” Wilcoxon said.

The bill is currently in the Government Accountability and Oversight committee awaiting hearing, but for now is included in Governor Kasich’s budget which must be approved by this summer.

