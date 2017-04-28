States of Addiction: Meet the Faces of West Virginia's Opioid Crisis

The public admonishment also says "Thus, it is evident to the Commission that Respondent failed to use due diligence when he failed to conduct an adequate research and analysis before signing the order. Respondent is a respected judge with 30 years experience on the bench and he should know better then to take such an order at face value."
Woody Williams is true living history with an incredible story. Sitting in his favorite chair at his home in Ona, Williams reads out load some of the recent pack of letters sent to him by school children he recently visited. "I promise to be a true American and I will vote and I will not break a single law," a laughing Williams read. "Isn't that wonderful."
Tonight, we continue our reports into the states of addiction. We recently introduced you to Jordann Thomas. Her baby was born with neonatal abstinence syndrome, meaning his body was going into drug withdrawal. Tonight, she shares her story of the addiction that lead to her baby's condition, why her sobriety has been such a battle and how she plans to win it. “It went from oxy to heroin and every day all day to from the time I was 15 to 22,” said Jordann Thomas. “I'...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
SAN DIEGO, Ca. (WFLA) – Newly released surveillance video is shedding light on a tragic incident at the U.S.-Mexico border. The video shows two border patrol officers who appear to be encouraging a Mexican teenager to drink liquid methamphetamine.
BATON ROUGE, LA (AP) — A prisoner abducted and killed an assistant warden’s teenage stepdaughter after he escaped from a Louisiana prison, authorities said Friday. The inmate was later found dead after a standoff with police. Deltra Henderson, 39, walked away from his prison assignment at David Wade Correctional Center on Thursday afternoon, stole a car and kidnapped Amanda Carney, the Claiborne Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
The last time Jeannette Walls was here was right after her inspiring, best-selling memoir, "The Glass Castle," came out in 2005. "The house is gone, the foundations are gone.
Metro 911 received a call that a pedestrian had been struck by a motor vehicle. The call came in shortly before 6 p.m. on Sunday evening. The incident occurred in the 5300 Block on Staunton Avenue, near the Kentucky Fried Chicken in Kanawha City.
A series of suspicious fires have plagued the community of Clendenin. In recent days, Clendenin has seen a rash of abandoned buildings being set a blaze. Mayor Shana Clendenin tells us the buildings that have burnt are the work of an arsonist or arsonists'. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
Authorities say firefighters have rescued an Ohio woman after a boa constrictor wrapped around her neck and began biting her face.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- An Ohio defense attorney says at least one juror may have stolen oxycodone pills during a drug trial. The Columbus Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2w5PuM3 ) attorney John David Moore Jr. says jurors found his client guilty and then rushed out of the courthouse before anyone noticed the 71 opioid pills were missing.
