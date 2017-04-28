Three families flooded in June 2016 receive keys to new homes

Close to a year after flood waters destroyed everything they had three families received the keys to brand new homes.

"I just want to tell everybody thank you," said Kelcey Spinks, the owner of one of the new homes. "It still feels unreal as it has the whole time."

Spinks and her kids finally have their own place to live again. In June 2016 flood water destroyed her home and everything inside.

"I lived with my mom the past year and had no idea what I was going to do or where I would end up," Spinks said. "I'm really thankful for all of this."

The Roane County Long Term Recovery Group along with dozens of volunteers and businesses came together to build the house. Spinks said the kindness of strangers helped her get through a very tough time.

"I never expected help like that," Spinks said. "I was very surprised throughout the whole thing of how much people helped us and how good they were."

So far the Roane County Long Term Recovery Group has built over 30 homes. There are six more homes currently under construction.