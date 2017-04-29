A Kentucky Man Was Arrested On Multiple Drug Charges

Martin County deputies executed a search warrant at Kenneth Shoptaw's residence of Tomahawk Kentucky.

The search yielded a crystal like substance believed to be Methamphetamine .

A white like substance believed to be Heroin was also uncovered at the residence.

Found with the items in question was several small baggies commonly used to sell smaller parcels of drugs, along with two sets of digital scales.

Several needles and glass tubes used to smoke Meth out of were also found with the items.

Shoptaw was taken to the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.