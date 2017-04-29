Protesters And Traditionalist Workers Party Clash In PIkeville

UPDATE: April 29, 2017 at 11:00 p.m.

A heated clash between white nationalist groups and various groups opposing them took place in an eastern Kentucky community on Saturday, April 29, 2017. The initial rally organized by the Traditionalist Worker Party (TWP) brought hundreds to the streets leading to an hours long yelling match.

The TWP had been granted a permit to rally in front of the courthouse from the city of Pikeville. The Southern Poverty Law Center says the TWP is close with neo-Nazi and other racist groups. For about an hour or so the chanting and yelling was between those against them and groups that share beliefs with the TWP. Then the TWP arrived.

As the TWP marched into Pikeville with others from the National Socialist Movement they were met with various chants telling them to leave.

"The hate just divides us and we can't allow that to take root," said Wendy Coleman who was rallying against the TWP.

Police stood down the middle of the road to keep the sides separate. Speakers from the TWP claimed they were there to bring attention to the region to help struggling coal miners and help with the opioid epidemic.

"The real hate is out here, is those people standing out here making noise trying to drown out the message of white patriotism, flipping us the bird, flying their red flags, the antiracist scum," said one of the speakers from the TWP.

They identified themselves as the front line for the white race saying they’re only fighting for white families.

"Because the black families are not us," said H.R. Morgan who attended the rally representing the National Socialist Movement.

"We want the black community to have voices to speak for them, the Latino community, the Asian community, other ethnic communities all deserve advocates but the white working class has no one on our side," said Matthew Heimbach who was with the Traditionalist Worker Party.

At one point a local pastor tried talking with both sides. As the TWP began to leave riot police stepped in as antifascist groups continued to make their message heard.

"People in Appalachia know how to show those people the door so if Nazis think they’re going to get a foothold in our communities here, they’re sadly mistake," said Jane Smith who was rallying against the TWP.

Many of the license plates on cars TWP members left in had out of state license plates. Some were from California, Alabama and Georgia just to name a few.

Things did remain mostly peaceful today. There were three arrests made. The city with various local and national law enforcement agencies had planned how to handle the rally for weeks. They were glad to see no one get hurt.

"It was tense at times, but law enforcement did their job and did what they needed to do, they stepped in to quiet it down so that people would understand again and not get themselves in a position to where they would get themselves in any trouble or put themselves in harms way. So again all in all it went extremely well," said Donovan Blackburn, Pikeville City Manager.

Most if not all downtown businesses chose to close in case things did get violent but again, they did not.

ORIGINAL

The City of Pikeville granted an assembly permit to a group known as the National Socialist Movement to be held on Saturday, April 29th 2017 between the hours of 2 PM and 5 PM at the Pike County Courthouse Plaza.

Counter Protesters and organizations were also there at the rally to voice their opinion.

