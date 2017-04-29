Kentucky Man Busted For Cultivating Marijuana Plants

Emerson, Ky. (April 28, 2017) – On Friday, April 28, 2017, at approximately 7:08 P.M., Kentucky State Police in Morehead received a Text-A-Tip complaint that advised of drug activity in the Emerson community of Lewis County.

Trooper William Sparks and Lewis County Sheriff’s Department responded to a home on Old Trace Creek Road.

Upon investigation, it was determined Nicholas Butler, 30 years of age, was cultivating 35 marijuana plants, 42 trays of marijuana seedlings, and several containers of marijuana seeds that were being prepared for planting.

Nicholas Butler was arrested and charged with Cultivation of Marijuana (5 Plants or More) 1st Offence, along with Illegal Possession of Legend Drugs and has been lodged in the Lewis County Detention Center.

The complaint remains under investigation by Trooper William Sparks.