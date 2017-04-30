Police searching for missing Perry County teenager - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Police searching for missing Perry County teenager

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT)Police in Perry County are searching for a missing teenager.

Kelsey DeZarn, 16, is described as 5’8” tall and weighing 115 pounds. She has brown hair, hazel eyes and black-rimmed glasses.

The Center for Search & Investigation for Missing Children says she was last seen Friday in Hazard.

Anyone with any information on DeZarn’s whereabouts is asked to call Kentucky State Police at (606) 435-6069.

