Police searching for missing Perry County teenager

The South Charleston Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating Hailey Weems. Weem's family has reported her missing after not being able to make contact with her for several days. Her family is concerned because it is unlike her to go this long without speaking to anyone in the family and seeing her other children. She is nine weeks pregnant, and was last scene by her family several days ago at their residence in South Charleston. Weem's was last ...

Savannah Hopper, 16, went missing from her home in Windham Township on Wednesday morning. It is believed that she left on her own, but there are concerns that she could be at risk.

The Morgantown Police Department has received a report of a missing juvenile. Abigail Arthur, 14, allegedly ran away from home on May 21, according to a press release. Arthur is said to have recent a history of similar behavior, according to officers. According to the press release, Arthur is a white female and is approximately 5 foot 2 inches and weighs about 140 pounds. Arthur was last seen with black hair with bright red highlights, but she may have colored her hair a...