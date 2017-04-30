W.Va. School District Wants Bible Program Suit Nixed

A West Virginia school district wants a federal lawsuit over its “Bible in the Schools” program dismissed.

The Bluefield Daily Telegraph reports that Mercer County schools filed the motion in Bluefield federal court.

In January, Freedom From Religion Foundation, Inc. sued the Mercer County Board of Education, Mercer County Schools and Superintendent Deborah Akers.

The Wisconsin-based group is representing an unnamed parent of a Mercer County kindergarten student.

The lawsuit says the parent is an atheist and wants to raise her child without religion, but the child risks ostracism if she doesn’t take the optional Bible classes.

The county school board administers the privately funded program.

The board’s motion calls the lawsuit an attack on the constitutional right to offer optional Bible classes in public schools.