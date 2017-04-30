Narcan-Resistant Strain Of Fentanyl Strikes - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Narcan-Resistant Strain Of Fentanyl Strikes

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect
www.cbsnews.com www.cbsnews.com

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A strain of fentanyl that’s resistant to Narcan has made its way to Western Pennsylvania.  It’s hundreds of times more powerful than morphine and is already causing overdose deaths.

“If Acryl fentanyl is introduced into the population, it can have devastating effects,” said DEA Special Agent in Charge, David Battiste. “You would have to reuse Narcan if you are revived from Narcan at all.”

According to the DEA, Acryl fentanyl is being manufactured overseas, smuggled into the U.S., and sold mainly on the dark web.

“We suspect China as one of the manufacturers, Canada, Mexico and the like,” said Battiste.

According to the DEA, there have been two overdose fatalities in Western Pennsylvania, one in Butler County in November of 2016 and one in Beaver County in January of 2017.  Unlike fentanyl and carfentanil, which have legitimate medical purposes for humans and animals respectively, Acryl fentanyl serves no legitimate purpose.

“Its a Schedule I drug, so this one has no medical use at all. At all. So it’s here illegally,” said Battiste.

According to the DEA, it’s still unclear just how resistant it is and why it’s resistant.

“If Narcan cannot be used to reverse the effects of these overdoses, something has to be done,” said Denise Zyskowski of Robinson Township.

“It’s something paramedics are going to have to be prepared to deal with that this treatment might not work,” said Bradley Johnson of Pittsburgh.

According to the DEA, we lost 613 people here in Allegheny County in 2016 to overdose deaths; 80 percent of them were fentanyl-related.

“To find out that something like that is in the community and people won’t know what it is, It think that’s the problem. They think it’s something and it’s not what they think it is,” said Mark Hoyer of Youngwood.

Acryl fentanyl comes in powder form.  According to Battiste, it looks so similar to fentanyl, carfentanil, and heroin that even a narcotics expert could not tell the difference with a naked eye.

“These are dangerous drugs. They’re cut by these dealers who don’t care about anything other than making a profit. It can be cut with anything,” said Battiste.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Auto safety agency investigates carbon monoxide leaks in Ford Explorers

    Auto safety agency investigates carbon monoxide leaks in Ford Explorers

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 10:53 PM EDT2017-08-02 02:53:48 GMT
    DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government’s auto safety agency has expanded an investigation into complaints of exhaust fumes inside Ford Explorer SUVs, adding two model years and nearly 400,000 vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Thursday night that the probe now covers more than 1.3 million Explorers from the 2011 through 2017 model years. The agency made the move after finding more than 2,700 complaints of exhaust odors in the passenger compartm...
    DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government’s auto safety agency has expanded an investigation into complaints of exhaust fumes inside Ford Explorer SUVs, adding two model years and nearly 400,000 vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Thursday night that the probe now covers more than 1.3 million Explorers from the 2011 through 2017 model years. The agency made the move after finding more than 2,700 complaints of exhaust odors in the passenger compartm...

  • Group wants McDonald’s employees fired for hiding bacon in Muslim family’s sandwiches

    Group wants McDonald’s employees fired for hiding bacon in Muslim family’s sandwiches

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 9:56 PM EDT2017-08-02 01:56:13 GMT
    BIRMINGHAM, AL (WKRG) — A Muslim civil rights organization is asking management at a McDonald’s located in Decatur, Alabama to identify and fire the staff who allegedly hid pieces of bacon in 14 chicken sandwiches ordered by a Muslim family. The Alabama chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-Alabama) called the franchise today with the request after the family sent them a video taken yesterday, after they each found a small piece of bacon on each ...
    BIRMINGHAM, AL (WKRG) — A Muslim civil rights organization is asking management at a McDonald’s located in Decatur, Alabama to identify and fire the staff who allegedly hid pieces of bacon in 14 chicken sandwiches ordered by a Muslim family. The Alabama chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-Alabama) called the franchise today with the request after the family sent them a video taken yesterday, after they each found a small piece of bacon on each ...

  • Man accused of performing sexual acts on a donkey

    Man accused of performing sexual acts on a donkey

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 8:18 PM EDT2017-08-02 00:18:52 GMT
    Everett Lee Compton, 49Everett Lee Compton, 49
    SILOAM SPRINGS, AR (KARK) – An Arkansas man has been arrested after he was accused of having sex with a family’s pet donkey on multiple occasions. On three separate incidents over the summer months, police were called to the 1800 block of East Cheri Whitlock Drive in reference to sex crimes against an animal. When they arrived the first time, officers made contact with Emert and Joyce Whitaker. They told officers they’ve had problems with people harassing their pet...
    SILOAM SPRINGS, AR (KARK) – An Arkansas man has been arrested after he was accused of having sex with a family’s pet donkey on multiple occasions. On three separate incidents over the summer months, police were called to the 1800 block of East Cheri Whitlock Drive in reference to sex crimes against an animal. When they arrived the first time, officers made contact with Emert and Joyce Whitaker. They told officers they’ve had problems with people harassing their pet...
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.