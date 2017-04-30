Man Sexually Assaults Elderly Woman, Punches Elderly Man in Burglary

A man is behind bars after assaulting an elderly couple at their home during a break-in in Logan County.

According to West Virginia State Police, James Mullins was arrested after breaking into a home on South Fork Road in the Pecks Mill area of Logan County early Saturday morning.

State Police say that during the incident, he punched an elderly man in the eye, giving him a black eye, and then proceeded to sexually assault an elderly woman.

After being apprehended near the scene, State Police say that he obstructed officers by kicking and spitting.

Mullins was transported to the hospital to be checked out. Once checked out, he was taken to Southwestern Regional Jail.

Mullins was charged with nighttime burglary, sexual assault, battery on an officer, assault on an officer, and obstructing an officer.