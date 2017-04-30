Inspire West Virginia celebrates year's graduates

Right now there are almost 31 thousand 18 to 20-year-olds in West Virginia who are registered to vote. Inspire West Virginia is working to increase that number.

It's part of a national non profit and non partisan group, Inspire U.S.

The Inspired leaders from across the state work in their schools with the goal of getting all eligible voters in the school registered starting with the senior class. It's the groups third year in the West Virginia. This year it registered 3 thousand new voters.

On Sunday, April 30, 2017 it celebrated the year's successes.

"People often complain about politics and government around them but the most direct way to have their voice heard is to vote so I just think that it's really important to relay that message to everyone," said Kyle Saunders from Independence High School about why he got involved with the group.

"The young people of today's generation, they're the voice of now, they're going to be the ones impacted by legislation the longest so we think and they also think that they should have a major say so in the legislation that is passed and have their voice heard for things that they care about," said Olivia McCuskey, Program Coordinator for Inspire West Virginia.

If a school gets all of its eligible students registered to vote it receives the Jennings Randolph Award in honor of the senator from West Virginia who introduced the bill that brought the age to vote down to 18-years-old.

To get more information on how to be involved with the group visit it's website.