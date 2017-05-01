Charleston Police Arrest Suspect in Fatal West Side Shooting

UPDATE: 5/9/2017 4:45 p.m.

According to the Criminal Complaint, on April 30, 2017, John Ford and Michelle Gray was driven to Glenwood Avenue by Michelle Gray's mother, Sherry Gray, and Michelle Gray's two year old daughter to allegedly purchase heroin from 52-year-old Byran Keith Johnson.

Ford told Gray to park in the 900 block of Grant St.

At this time, Ford and Michelle Gray exited the vehicle and walked south on Russell St. toward the victims apartment.

Sherry Gray said she heard a "pop" and then two more subsequent "pops".

A few moments later. Michelle Gray and Ford returned to the vehicle and Michelle Gray said "I think that man is dead".

Ford was described as wearing all black clothing.

Upon a search of a residence in the 1000 block of Hendrix Avenue, the residence of Ford and Michelle Gray, investigators located several black sweatshirts, a .22 caliber bullet, and a black face covering with Velcro on each end.

UPDATE: 5/9/2017 3:22 p.m.

The Charleston Police Department have arrested a suspect for the fatal shooting of Bryan Keith Johnson that occurred on Charleston's West Side on May 1st, 2017.

John Ford, 27, of Charleston, is facing a first degree murder charge for his connection to the shooting.

Ford was arraigned in court today before being taken to South Central Regional Jail.

He is being held without bond.

UPDATE: Charleston Police have identified the victim of the overnight fatal shooting on Charleston's West Side.

Officers say 52-year-old Bryan Keith Johnson was shot and killed in the 1000 block of 1st Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

Lt. Steve Cooper with CPD says several people were inside the apartment with Johnson when he was murdered. Cooper says the suspect fired several shots.

Right now, officers are still looking for the suspect, Cooper says. CPD has no suspects at this time.

At this time, a motive is unclear.

UPDATE: According to Charleston Police, the victim has died from their injuries. We're working to get more information as the investigation continues. No names are being released at this time. Stay with 13 News for the latest.

ORIGINAL: One person has been shot in Charleston.

According to Charleston Police at the scene, one person was shot on the 1000 block of 1st Avenue.

Woman on scene talking to police says she heard a "pop pop".

One person has received unknown injuries due to the shooting. It is not known where the shooter is at this time.

CPD responding to shooting on 1st Ave. 1 person shot.

