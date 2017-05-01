Three Injured in Cabell County Head-On Crash

CABELL COUNTY, WV - Dispatchers have confirmed that a head-on vehicle accident has injured three people and shut down Route 60 in Milton, WV.

It happened at roughly 10:23 a.m.

Multiple ambulances were called to the scene and three people have been transported to a nearby hospital.

Their condition is unknown at this time.

According to dispatchers, the westbound lane of Route 60 has been shut down while crews assess the accident.

Milton Police Department, Milton Fire Department, and Cabell County EMS are responding.

